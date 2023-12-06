Six of the charges alleged sexual assault by touching during ballet classes.

Two alleged “abuse of position of trust” relating to sexual relationships. Barton said he had sex with both girls but insisted they were over the age of 18.

The charges ranged from 2004 until 2019.

The ballet teacher was found not guilty of all six allegations of sexual assault by touching after a two-and-a-half-week trial.

He was found not guilty of one charge of abusing a position of trust and not proven on the other.

Sheriff William Gallacher told him: “You are free to go.”