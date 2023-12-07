In a letter sent to Humza Yousaf, NFUS President Martin Kennedy has highlighted the body’s concerns over promises that monies withdrawn for agriculture would be returned to the sector and has stated his desire to meet the First Minister and ask him to intervene ahead of the scheduled budget statement on December 19.

“The decision to remove £28 million from the agriculture budget this year truly beggars’ belief,” Mr Kennedy states in the letter, “particularly at a time when many farmers and crofters across the country are genuinely struggling to remain viable due to spiralling production costs, low market returns, volatile weather and increasing levels of regulation.

“This decision comes after a similar move last year by the then Deputy First Minister John Swinney MSP, when he announced that £33m would be removed from the agriculture budget to meet pressures elsewhere in the Scottish Government’s finances.

“On both occasions, farmers and crofters have been promised that the monies will be returned but no clarity has been given as to when or how this funding will be delivered.

“It is galling that these decisions were made without any consultation with the sector, which flies in the face of the Scottish Government’s recent pledges of collaboration and co-operation.

“Providing adequate support to, and investment in, the sector will provide a clear signal that the Scottish Government is committed to the long-term future of the country’s primary producers in our endeavours to produce high quality food, address climate change, and support biodiversity recovery.”

Round-up

Prime lambs at Dingwall on Tuesday continued to meet a two-tiered trade, with well-fed sheep meeting with demand and leaner types retaining store values. The sale achieved an average of 234p/kg and sold to 254p/kg for Texel crosses from Croft Martin.

Meanwhile, feeding ewes again met with demand and sold to £250/head for Texels from Wester Radderie.

Lambs were of mixed quality at Newton Stewart’s Christmas sale yesterday and averaged 257p/kg or £118/head, selling to £158/head for Over Airies or 290p/kg for Tormitchell.

Mules sold to £129/head for Bankhead while Blackies sold to £128/head for Challochglass, and cast ewes were still meeting with demand, selling to £143 for Texel ewes from Merrick and to £130 for tups from Kiltersan.

Store cattle of all types met with demand at Carlisle yesterday with bullocks averaging £1,358/head and heifers peaking at £1,900 for a Limousin cross from Hargill House.

Native breeds peaked at £1,790 for Angus bullocks from Middlebie Hill, and dairy types sold to £1,620 for Montbeliards from Greenwrae.

A more mixed show of weaned cattle saw Limousin bulls peak at £1,320 for Beech House while heifers sold to £1,180 for the same breed from Mouldyhills. And calves peaked at £550 for a British Blue bull from Stoneybrook.