Scots are told to brace for an icy blast and heavy rainfall bringing 'danger to life' on Thursday (December 7).
The Met Office currently has three separate yellow weather warnings in place for ice and rain across Scotland.
A yellow warning for ice began at 3pm on Wednesday (December 6) and will last until 10am on Thursday, covering a large area from the Borders, through the central belt and over Perth, Dundee, and Aberdeen as well as the Orkney and Shetland isles.
Freezing temperatures are still expected, with Inverness forecast to experience -2 degrees Celsius.
Icy patches may lead to some travel disruption on untreated roads, pavements, and cycle paths, the Met Office said, with the possibility of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.
Another yellow warning for heavy rain covers Dumfries and Galloway from midnight until 6pm on Thursday.
⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️— Met Office (@metoffice) December 6, 2023
Ice across parts of Scotland and northern England
Wednesday 1500 – Thursday 1000
Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs
Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/KQ77hgEJ70
People are warned of travel disruption and possible flooding due to the adverse weather, with a small chance of fast flowing floodwater bringing danger to life.
There is also a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, and a slight chance of power cuts.
There could be delays or cancellations to train and bus services due to flooding, the Met Office said, which could also lead to difficult driving conditions and road closures.
A third yellow weather warning for rain is in place across Perth and Kinross from 6am to 11.59pm on Thursday.
Heavy rain is likely to bring some travel disruption and possible flooding, with a warning some communities may be cut off by flooded roads.
Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures, the Met Office said, and delays and cancellations to train and bus services are possible.
There could also be possible power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses, with a risk of flooding causing damage.
