An iconic former police box is to be put up for sale at auction.
Auction House Scotland said "the opportunity to own a piece of Edinburgh’s history" has arisen as a box on Rose Street is set to go under the hammer.
The unit was converted into a takeaway kiosk by local business Homies Pizza.
Auction House Scotland said: "The Tardis-like boxes date back to 1933, when 142 were scattered all over the capital. Designed by city architect Ebenezer MacRae, only 75 are still standing and serve as distinctive landmarks throughout the city.
READ MORE: Former police box in Scottish city to go under the hammer
"Originally containing nothing more than a sink, a chair and a kettle for a brew, creative entrepreneurs across Edinburgh have repurposed the iconic structures into quirky business spaces."
These range from an ice cream parlour at the top of Grassmarket, to an art haven billed as "the smallest gallery in Scotland" on the edge of Meadows Park.
Selling Detroit pizza by the slice, the pop-up opened in August of this year offering "good vibes and pizza pies". The original police box has undergone a complete revamp and now benefits from an electricity supply, water connection and drainage.
READ MORE: Police box transformed into barber shop
Auction House Scotland added: "Its prime location on Rose Street makes it an excellent opportunity for those who wish to continue using the box as a food stop.
"The street is well-known for its lively drinking scene and attracts a significant amount of foot traffic, making it a popular destination for those in need of sustenance after participating in 'The Rose Street Challenge'."
Auction House Scotland: “This opportunity is sure to create strong demand from both small business operators and commercial landlords, so early expression of interest is essential.”
READ MORE: Coffee chain to open pop-up espresso bar at airport
It is the second time this year that Auction House Scotland has sold one of the historic sites.
In September, a box situated on the corner of Brandon Terrace and Howard Street, close to the Royal Botanic Gardens, fetched £38,500 at auction, which was £16,000 more than its initial guide price.
The former police box is set to go to auction with Auction House Scotland on Thursday, December 14, with a guide price of £25,000.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here