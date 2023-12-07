The unit was converted into a takeaway kiosk by local business Homies Pizza.

Auction House Scotland said: "The Tardis-like boxes date back to 1933, when 142 were scattered all over the capital. Designed by city architect Ebenezer MacRae, only 75 are still standing and serve as distinctive landmarks throughout the city.

"Originally containing nothing more than a sink, a chair and a kettle for a brew, creative entrepreneurs across Edinburgh have repurposed the iconic structures into quirky business spaces."

These range from an ice cream parlour at the top of Grassmarket, to an art haven billed as "the smallest gallery in Scotland" on the edge of Meadows Park.

Selling Detroit pizza by the slice, the pop-up opened in August of this year offering "good vibes and pizza pies". The original police box has undergone a complete revamp and now benefits from an electricity supply, water connection and drainage.

Auction House Scotland added: "Its prime location on Rose Street makes it an excellent opportunity for those who wish to continue using the box as a food stop.

"The street is well-known for its lively drinking scene and attracts a significant amount of foot traffic, making it a popular destination for those in need of sustenance after participating in 'The Rose Street Challenge'."

Auction House Scotland: “This opportunity is sure to create strong demand from both small business operators and commercial landlords, so early expression of interest is essential.”

It is the second time this year that Auction House Scotland has sold one of the historic sites.

In September, a box situated on the corner of Brandon Terrace and Howard Street, close to the Royal Botanic Gardens, fetched £38,500 at auction, which was £16,000 more than its initial guide price.

The former police box is set to go to auction with Auction House Scotland on Thursday, December 14, with a guide price of £25,000.