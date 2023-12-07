The Music Venue Trust has called for bigger venues to support grassroots venues financially, with a £1 surcharge on every ticket sold going to its Pipeline Investment Fund.

In France, all major live music events are required to pay 3.5% of each ticket sale to the Centre National De La Musique, which then funds various projects, including grants for grassroots venues.

Earlier this week, Mark Davyd, the CEO of the trust, said something similar should happen here, suggesting a compulsory levy on every ticket sold for every live music event above 5,000 capacity that takes place in the UK.

We want to know what you think: Should Scotland bring in a “ticket tax”?

Read more about this issue: Ministers urged to consider plans for £1 arena ticket tax

In Holyrood, the Green MSP Mark Ruskell said the charge could be a “significant funding stream” for grassroots venues.

He told MSPs: “The Music Venue Trust estimate that a one pound levy on tickets for shows at the two big arenas in Scotland would generate a million pounds a year.

“The Cabinet Secretary will be aware that AEG entertainment has now announced plans for a new mega venue Edinburgh Park where a pound levy could raise £8,500 for each sold-out show.

“So does the Government agree that this could really be a significant funding stream where the profits of big culture can be reinvested into grassroots music, arts and cultural venues?”

“So yes, one needs to look with great seriousness at the potential for additional and parallel funding streams, and that's why I think this is one proposal that is worthy of further consideration, and it's something that should be looked at more closely.”