Professor Swinney said it was “an honour and a privilege” to join the centre.

He added: “Now, more than ever, it is important that policy makers and parliamentarians work in partnership with our universities to help tackle the issues that are impacting our collective health, wellbeing and standard of living.

“Although the challenges we face are undeniably substantial, I have always been optimistic that change and reform is possible within our society. However, this can only happen with the truly collaborative approach that is the Centre for Public Policy's mission."

During his time in government, Professor Swinney served as education secretary, where he survived a no-confidence vote, brought because of his role in the Covid Scottish exams results debacle, which saw ministers reversing a decision to downgrade 124,000 exam results for 76,000 pupils.

Professor Sir Anton Muscatelli, Principal and Vice-Chancellor of the University, said he was delighted to have the veteran politician on board.

“I believe it is vital that we use our research and teaching strengths, our inspiring University community and our wider activity to engage with the public and support better long-term policymaking,” he said.

Professor Swinney will be joined in the centre, by Ken Thomson, a former director general strategy and external affairs at the Scottish Government and one of the key architects of devolution, who served as principal private secretary to Donald Dewar.

He said: “Governments and those they serve face increasingly complex and disruptive challenges, so it is more important than ever to find ways to bring different disciplines and perspectives to bear in shaping public policy responses.

“The University of Glasgow’s initiative in creating the Centre for Public Policy is an exciting one. I’m delighted to be able to contribute to that work, and am looking forward to it enormously.”

