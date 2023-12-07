Live

FMQs live: Humza Yousaf faces questions in Holyrood

Alex Cole-Hamilton
Anas Sarwar
Douglas Ross
FMQs
Humza Yousaf
Politics
Scotland
By Andrew Learmonth

  • Just three more FMQs til Christmas. Humza Yousaf is back from COP28 and faces questions from Douglas Ross, Anas Sarwar and backbenchers in Holyrood.

Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos