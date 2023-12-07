Summary

FMQs live: Humza Yousaf grilled over Pisa results

Alex Cole-Hamilton
Anas Sarwar
Douglas Ross
FMQs
Humza Yousaf
Politics
Scotland
By Andrew Learmonth

Our live feed has now finished.

  • Humza Yousaf was grilled over the state of Scotland's education after Pisa results showed a decline in reading, science and maths.

Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos