Ms Johansson is asking parents to include a Mary’s Meals gift card when they traditionally leave treats and letters out for Father Christmas on December 24.

Mum-of-one, Jean, who recently secured a hosting role on This Morning, said: “Alongside milk and cookies, my son and I will be leaving out a Mary’s Meals gift card for Santa to pass on to a hungry child this year.

"These Christmas gift cards cost just £19.15 and will feed a child with Mary’s Meals for a whole school year.

"Christmas is a time for giving, and there is no better gift than the gift of hope for a hungry child.

"Mary’s Meals brings joy to children all year round, and these beautiful cards will allow you to give that joy in the form of a life-changing daily school meal.

"It’s also a great opportunity to introduce children to the idea of giving back at Christmas and showing them how they can help others at this special time of year."

Mary’s Meals, which was founded in a shed in Dalmally in the Highlands by founder Magnus MacFarlane-Barrow, feeds more than 2.4 million children every school day in 18 countries including Haiti, Malawi and Syria.

Last year The Herald joined Mary's Meals in Malawi to see first hand how the charity supports children and young people - read more here.

By purchasing a gift card from the Scotland-based charity, your support can have a huge impact on the life of a child, like Sushila, this Christmas.

Sushila lives in a rural part of Jharkhand, India.

Her father died of a snake bite and her mother was unable to support Sushila without his income so she went to live with her grandparents.

Sushila has to walk 8km each way to school every day, but she is determined to keep studying.

"There are many times when I don’t eat at home, so when I eat at school it gives me lots of energy and I feel great," Sushila said. "I like to study and want to change my life, so the food is a big bonus."

READ MORE: Travel to Malawi with Mary's Meals is a journalism privilege

Dan McNally, Head of Grassroots Engagement at Mary’s Meals, added: “We’re so grateful to Jean for spreading hope this Christmas and helping us to reach the next hungry child waiting for Mary’s Meals."

Until January 22, 2024, donations made to Mary’s Meals will be doubled by a group of supporters up to £1 million.

To donate see: marysmeals.org.uk