The only newsagent in a Scottish town has been sold.
It comes after Christie & Co brought The Paper Shop, a long-standing newsagent in Pitlochry, Perthshire, to the market.
Situated on the main street through the historic town of Pitlochry, the business benefits from local and passing trade, as well as tourist trade throughout the year.
The agent said that "being the sole newsagent in the town, the store relied upon by local residents and businesses for its paper round, as well as its range of confectionary, books and gifts".
The business was "successfully owned" and run by John and Yvonne Henderson, before selling to Sarwar Nabizoda of Cool Britannia retail.
Liam Bain, business agent at Christie & Co, who handled the sale, said: "After being the selling agent to them when they purchased the business over ten years ago, we were happy to step into the role once again and act for them this time round.
"With the business extremely well positioned on the high street to capture the tourist trade Pitlochry receives year-round our clients had moved to providing a more gift-led experience than the old-style ‘newsagents’ they purchased.
"The buyers, a multi-national gift store operator, with shops located on Oxford Street London and Princes Street Edinburgh amongst others, were looking to expand their portfolio and acted quickly to secure the business with an offer exceeding asking price.
"The transaction was handled smoothly and completed within a 12-week period, with the new owners planning a mini re-fit of the store in time for Christmas."
The value of the sale was not disclosed.
