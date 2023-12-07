Situated on the main street through the historic town of Pitlochry, the business benefits from local and passing trade, as well as tourist trade throughout the year.

The agent said that "being the sole newsagent in the town, the store relied upon by local residents and businesses for its paper round, as well as its range of confectionary, books and gifts".

The business was "successfully owned" and run by John and Yvonne Henderson, before selling to Sarwar Nabizoda of Cool Britannia retail.

Liam Bain, business agent at Christie & Co, who handled the sale, said: "After being the selling agent to them when they purchased the business over ten years ago, we were happy to step into the role once again and act for them this time round.

"With the business extremely well positioned on the high street to capture the tourist trade Pitlochry receives year-round our clients had moved to providing a more gift-led experience than the old-style ‘newsagents’ they purchased.

"The buyers, a multi-national gift store operator, with shops located on Oxford Street London and Princes Street Edinburgh amongst others, were looking to expand their portfolio and acted quickly to secure the business with an offer exceeding asking price.

"The transaction was handled smoothly and completed within a 12-week period, with the new owners planning a mini re-fit of the store in time for Christmas."

The value of the sale was not disclosed.

BUSINESS HQ MONTHLY

Scotland's space industry prepares to go into orbit

As Scotland launches itself into a new sector, investors are advised not to simply watch this space

Tucked away at the back of an industrial estate less than a mile down the road where Barr’s Irn-Bru is made in Cumbernauld from a secret recipe dating back to 1901 sits the unassuming manufacturing facility of Skyrora. From outside there is nothing particularly striking about the building, apart from its size. But getting in requires a safety briefing, signatures across non-disclosure agreements, and passage through secure entries before donning protective footwear for a tour around this NewSpace rocket production facility.

BUSINESS HQ MONTHLY

Scotch whisky giant Diageo warns net zero under threat

Scotland's biggest whisky distiller has warned its net zero ambitions are under threat from long delays in securing new electricity grid connections to its major sites, as well as flaws in the current mechanism that determines the cost of electricity from renewable sources.

Diageo, which makes Johnnie Walker and a host of leading single malts, has a target of reaching net zero from its own operations by 2030. The drinks giant, which also produces Gordon’s Gin, Guinness, and Bailey’s Irish cream liqueur, has invested hundreds of millions of pounds to reduce its water usage, manage its packaging footprint, and install biofuels, biogas, and biomass facilities to cut its carbon footprint in recent years.