It would also beef up the enforcement of FoI rules to improve transparency.

It follows a consultation exercise by the West of Scotland MSP in which three-quarters of respondents indicated support for the proposed legislation.

Last week, the Scottish Government refused to legislate to update the 2002 Holyrood Act that underpins FoI in Scotland, saying the present system was rigorous enough.

That led to widespread criticism from opposition parties and campaigners who said the Government was dragging its feet on long overdue reform.

The new Scottish Information Commissioner, David Hamilton, told the BBC that Scotland's international reputation has been "harmed" by the decision not to overhaul the system.

On Wednesday, judges at the Court of Session also threw out a Scottish Government bid to withhold information related to whether Nicola Sturgeon broke the ministerial code while FM.

There has been a growing clamour for private bodies which receive public money to deliver services - such as care homes - should be covered by FoI, not just the public sector.

Ms Clark’s Bill would extend FoI coverage to “all bodies delivering public services, services of a public nature and publicly funded services”.

It would also make public bodies have a dedicated FoI officer, increase proactive publication and enforcement, and improve compliance with human rights law.

Ms Clark said: “I am pleased to lodge my final proposal for a Bill that will finally close loopholes, extend designation, introduce a statutory duty for bodies to proactively publish information, and make FoI fit for the modern day.

“When it comes to the public’s right to know, the principle to follow should be clear: public information should follow the public pound.

“After years of polling, committee reports and post-legislative scrutiny, the findings from my consultation demonstrate the wide public appetite for these aspirations to be realised.

“Ministers have thus far refused to commit to private or third sector designation, just vaguely commit to future consultations on particular sectors. That’s not good enough.

“I believe my Bill is vital to ensuring this parliament progresses reforms that ensure our institutions meaningfully lives up to the highest standards of democracy, transparency and good governance.”