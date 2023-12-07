A plan to address concerns about secrecy under the SNP by modernising the public’s right to information has been lodged by a Labour MSP at Holyrood.
Katy Clark’s Freedom of Information (Scotland) Reform Bill would extend the coverage of FoI to a wider range of organisations and public spending.
It would also beef up the enforcement of FoI rules to improve transparency.
It follows a consultation exercise by the West of Scotland MSP in which three-quarters of respondents indicated support for the proposed legislation.
Last week, the Scottish Government refused to legislate to update the 2002 Holyrood Act that underpins FoI in Scotland, saying the present system was rigorous enough.
That led to widespread criticism from opposition parties and campaigners who said the Government was dragging its feet on long overdue reform.
The new Scottish Information Commissioner, David Hamilton, told the BBC that Scotland's international reputation has been "harmed" by the decision not to overhaul the system.
On Wednesday, judges at the Court of Session also threw out a Scottish Government bid to withhold information related to whether Nicola Sturgeon broke the ministerial code while FM.
There has been a growing clamour for private bodies which receive public money to deliver services - such as care homes - should be covered by FoI, not just the public sector.
Ms Clark’s Bill would extend FoI coverage to “all bodies delivering public services, services of a public nature and publicly funded services”.
It would also make public bodies have a dedicated FoI officer, increase proactive publication and enforcement, and improve compliance with human rights law.
Ms Clark said: “I am pleased to lodge my final proposal for a Bill that will finally close loopholes, extend designation, introduce a statutory duty for bodies to proactively publish information, and make FoI fit for the modern day.
“When it comes to the public’s right to know, the principle to follow should be clear: public information should follow the public pound.
“After years of polling, committee reports and post-legislative scrutiny, the findings from my consultation demonstrate the wide public appetite for these aspirations to be realised.
“Ministers have thus far refused to commit to private or third sector designation, just vaguely commit to future consultations on particular sectors. That’s not good enough.
“I believe my Bill is vital to ensuring this parliament progresses reforms that ensure our institutions meaningfully lives up to the highest standards of democracy, transparency and good governance.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here