A move to create sculptures in four Glasgow parks as a memorial for those lost to covid-19 has taken a step forward with the commissioning of artists to design the artworks.
After a year of community engagement, Govanhill Baths Community Trust has announced the appointment of littlewhitehead, the artistic project of Glasgow artists Craig Little and Blake Whitehead.
Their work will see the creation of the Glasgow Covid Memorial in public parks to the north, east, south and west of the city.
Mr Little and Mr Whitehead both graduated from the Glasgow School of Art and have worked together for 16 years.
In a statement they said: "Covid has been a significant event in our lives and we realise the need for spaces that foster reflection, healing and hope.
"It is crucial these spaces find the right balance between memorial, a place to be present and looking forward to the future."
Remembering Together, funded by the Scottish Government, has commissioned artists in all 32 local authority areas in Scotland to co-create a covid memorial with communities.
Now in Phase 2, Glasgow’s Remembering Together Covid Memorial will create four structures in four public parks.
With Glasgow bearing the nickname the Dear Green Place, feedback showed residents felt the city’s memorial should honour this connection, and the importance of these public green spaces during the pandemic.
The launch of the memorials will take place in June 2024 as part of a city-wide Festival of Remembering Together.
In Phase 1 of the Glasgow project the artist Audrey O’Brien hosted 18 creative sessions with nine key community groups in different parts of the city to inform work in the second phase.
In March this year The Herald unveiled Scotland's Covid Memorial in Pollok Park on the southside of the city, which features 40 "I Remember" oak tree supports along a walk through the park.
Memorial creator Alec Finlay and Scotland's Makar Kathleen Jamie read excerpts from I Remember, a collection of people's memories of the pandemic.
