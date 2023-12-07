READ MORE: Luxury chain opens first Scottish hotel in city centre

Pictured: Bookings are now open for The Address Glasgow (Image: Naomi Vance)

The new 95-bed hotel spans over six storeys and is said to have been ‘sympathetically restored’ with contemporary features inspired by Scotland’s rugged coastlines and deep green landscapes.

The design process for Address Glasgow was led by Ciara McGettigan, who owns and manages the Address Collective alongside Brian McGettigan.

Pictured: Soft furnishings using Irish wool (Image: Naomi Vance)

She said: “Each of The Address Collective’s hotels lovingly reflect the city they belong to, and we were excited to work with so many incredible Scottish designers and makers to bring The Address Glasgow to life.

“From moody Scottish landscape colour palettes to bespoke furniture and tailoring, this new hotel will offer the highest standard of modern, luxury stays whilst paying homage to the classical listed building and seamlessly blending the old with the new.

“We can’t wait to welcome our first guests to the hotel and show them exactly why The Address Collective is so renowned for our hospitality and superior stays.”

Picture: North bar and restaurant (Image: Naomi Vance)

The 70-seater North bar and restaurant at the hotel will offer a casual dining experience with an open-plan kitchen and menu that makes use of premium Scottish produce.

Dishes range from smoked salmon, lobster and crab blinis with caviar and sour cream to free-range chicken breast with a pistachio crust, mash and creamed spinach.

Pictured: Guest Bedroom at Address Glasgow (Image: Namoi Vance)

Elsewhere, guests will be able to utilise a wellness centre complete with an ‘ultra-modern’ gym, cold water therapy plunge pool, Himalayan rock salt sauna and heated loungers.

Brian McGettigan previously said of the hotel's opening: "Our commitment to the city of Glasgow goes beyond hospitality.

"We’re creating over 80 jobs and investing in the local community because we believe in the bright future of this dynamic city.

"We’ve chosen Glasgow because we love the people, and the culture and can’t wait to raise the bar for luxury stays in Scotland.”

Other hotels in the group's portfolio include The Address Connolly in Dublin, The Address Citywest in Dublin, The Address Cork, and The Address Sligo opening in March of next year.

A sixth property, The Address Capel Street in Dublin, is expected to open in the first half of 2025.

North is now open daily from 12pm until 9pm.

For more information on The Address Glasgow click here.