Police said the death is being treated as unexplained. Inquiries are ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.25am on Wednesday, 6 December, 2023, police were called to a report of a person in the river in Newmilns, East Ayrshire.

“Emergency services attended and a woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Formal identification is yet to take place and the death is being treated as unexplained at this time.

“Inquiries are continuing.”