1. Aviemore and Cairngorms

For a magical winter walk with a Christmassy theme, take a day trip to the Cairngorms, home to the only free-ranging herd of reindeer in the UK. A haven for wildlife, walking and climbing, Cairngorms National Park is diverse – complete with wild mountains, heather moorlands and forest.

One such walk, a route around Loch an Eilein, opens up much of this beauty. Mostly flat, there is plenty of fine scenery, including imposing mountains, beautiful lochs, fragrant pine forest, and the ruins of an ancient castle.

OS Short Walks Made Easy: Aviemore and the Cairngorms – Loch an Eilein (walk 8)

2. The Pentland Hills

Offering excellent hillwalking within easy reach of Edinburgh, the Pentlands is the perfect place to go for stunning views over the city. A picturesque scene made extra special when a smattering of snow glistens from the rooftops.

Caerketton Hill is a great introduction to the Pentlands, this delightful circuit is a wonderful walk with a steady uphill climb, leading to those amazing views across Edinburgh and beyond.

OS Pathfinder Guides: Edinburgh, Pentlands and Lothians – Caerketton Hill (walk 5)

3. Aberdeen and Royal Deeside

Get ready to awaken your senses with a sharp wintery sea breeze. Whilst there are a great variety of attractive landscapes in this region, the coast is most dramatic, with rugged cliffs and bold headlands, explore castles, estuaries, and broad sandy bays.

One walk embodies many of these. A circular route starting from Stonehaven harbour, ascend the clifftop path towards the dramatic ruins of Dunnottar Castle and spectacular views across the coast.

OS Pathfinder Guides: Aberdeen and Royal Deeside – Stonehaven and Dunnottar Castle (walk 7)

4. Loch Lomond and The Trossachs

Despite shorter winter days, the often crisp and clear Loch Lomond air provides the perfect conditions to witness miles of views and breathtaking sunsets, where snow topped mountains and tress reflect in the still loch waters.

Around 25 miles from the heart of Glasgow, The Fault Trail will take you to the geographical boundary of Scotland’s Highlands. A route that includes splendid waterfalls, forest, and a superb panoramic viewpoint.

OS Pathfinder Guides: Loch Lomond and the Trossachs – The Fault Trail (walk 8)

5. North Coast 500

A magnificent 516-mile road trip weaving around the Scottish Highlands, discover sandy beaches, rugged coastline, jagged mountains, shimmering lochs and dynamic woodland.

Whilst there are many brilliant places to walk, one of the best can be found at Duncansby Head. A spectacular cliff walk at the north-east tip of Scotland, with views of Orkney on a clear winter’s day.

OS Pathfinder Guides: North Coast 500 – Duncansby Head (walk 20)

Now you are ready to explore, it’s time to unapologetically wrap up in layers of cosy clothes, to lace up your favourite walking boots, and get ready to breath in Scotland’s refreshingly crisp winter’s air.

But please do remember, winter brings shorter, colder days where snow and rain can disrupt your path at any moment. We always recommend wearing a pair of waterproof walking boots and packing a bag with an Ordnance Survey paper map, torch, and extra layers, just in case the dark settles quickly.

