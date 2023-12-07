Brought to you by
ORDNANCE SURVEY
Winter walks in Scotland hit differently. A truly stunning and diverse landscape, there is something for everyone, from highland hikes to coastal strolls, a blanket of snow makes them look extra magical at this time of year.
With many wonderful places to explore, whittling them down is never easy, so to help you out, here are our top five Ordnance Survey winter walks taken from OS Short Walks Made Easy and Pathfinder Guides – Britain’s bestselling walking guidebooks.
1. Aviemore and Cairngorms
For a magical winter walk with a Christmassy theme, take a day trip to the Cairngorms, home to the only free-ranging herd of reindeer in the UK. A haven for wildlife, walking and climbing, Cairngorms National Park is diverse – complete with wild mountains, heather moorlands and forest.
One such walk, a route around Loch an Eilein, opens up much of this beauty. Mostly flat, there is plenty of fine scenery, including imposing mountains, beautiful lochs, fragrant pine forest, and the ruins of an ancient castle.
OS Short Walks Made Easy: Aviemore and the Cairngorms – Loch an Eilein (walk 8)
Hyperlink: https://shop.ordnancesurvey.co.uk/aviemore-and-the-cairngorms-os-short-walks-made-easy/?sku=9780319092293
2. The Pentland Hills
Offering excellent hillwalking within easy reach of Edinburgh, the Pentlands is the perfect place to go for stunning views over the city. A picturesque scene made extra special when a smattering of snow glistens from the rooftops.
Caerketton Hill is a great introduction to the Pentlands, this delightful circuit is a wonderful walk with a steady uphill climb, leading to those amazing views across Edinburgh and beyond.
OS Pathfinder Guides: Edinburgh, Pentlands and Lothians – Caerketton Hill (walk 5)
Hyperlink: https://shop.ordnancesurvey.co.uk/edinburgh-pentlands-and-lothians-pathfinder-walks-guidebook/?sku=9780319091197
3. Aberdeen and Royal Deeside
Get ready to awaken your senses with a sharp wintery sea breeze. Whilst there are a great variety of attractive landscapes in this region, the coast is most dramatic, with rugged cliffs and bold headlands, explore castles, estuaries, and broad sandy bays.
One walk embodies many of these. A circular route starting from Stonehaven harbour, ascend the clifftop path towards the dramatic ruins of Dunnottar Castle and spectacular views across the coast.
OS Pathfinder Guides: Aberdeen and Royal Deeside – Stonehaven and Dunnottar Castle (walk 7)
Link: https://shop.ordnancesurvey.co.uk/aberdeen-royal-deeside-walks-guidebook/?sku=9780319090558
4. Loch Lomond and The Trossachs
Despite shorter winter days, the often crisp and clear Loch Lomond air provides the perfect conditions to witness miles of views and breathtaking sunsets, where snow topped mountains and tress reflect in the still loch waters.
Around 25 miles from the heart of Glasgow, The Fault Trail will take you to the geographical boundary of Scotland’s Highlands. A route that includes splendid waterfalls, forest, and a superb panoramic viewpoint.
OS Pathfinder Guides: Loch Lomond and the Trossachs – The Fault Trail (walk 8)
Link: https://shop.ordnancesurvey.co.uk/loch-lomond-the-trossach-stirling-pathfinder-walks-guidebook/?sku=9780319090190
5. North Coast 500
A magnificent 516-mile road trip weaving around the Scottish Highlands, discover sandy beaches, rugged coastline, jagged mountains, shimmering lochs and dynamic woodland.
Whilst there are many brilliant places to walk, one of the best can be found at Duncansby Head. A spectacular cliff walk at the north-east tip of Scotland, with views of Orkney on a clear winter’s day.
OS Pathfinder Guides: North Coast 500 – Duncansby Head (walk 20)
Link: https://shop.ordnancesurvey.co.uk/walks-in-north-coast-500-and-northern-highlands-pathfinder-guidebook-83/?sku=9780319092095
Now you are ready to explore, it’s time to unapologetically wrap up in layers of cosy clothes, to lace up your favourite walking boots, and get ready to breath in Scotland’s refreshingly crisp winter’s air.
But please do remember, winter brings shorter, colder days where snow and rain can disrupt your path at any moment. We always recommend wearing a pair of waterproof walking boots and packing a bag with an Ordnance Survey paper map, torch, and extra layers, just in case the dark settles quickly.
Click here now for the complete series of OS Short Walks Made Easy and OS Pathfinder Guides
Hyperlink Short Walks: https://shop.ordnancesurvey.co.uk/books/guidebooks/os-short-walks-made-easy/
Hyperlink Pathfinder Guides: https://shop.ordnancesurvey.co.uk/books/guidebooks/os-pathfinder-guides/
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here