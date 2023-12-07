Humza Yousaf has said the government is engaging with officials at NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde following the board’s decision to stop one of their specialists from making monthly visits to a hospital in Oban.
On Thursday, The Herald reported that the removal of the consultant haematologist from the Lorn and Island's hospital would mean patients facing journeys of 200 miles or more.
The charity, Blood Cancer UK, said the loss of the service could put patients at risk.
READ MORE: Oban blood cancer specialist axed by Glasgow health board
One patient told us his next appointment in Glasgow was early in the morning in mid-winter and would require an overnight hotel stay.
"Assuming the weather allows for roads, rail or bus transport to operate, the visit will occupy two days,” he said. ”Quite a hassle for a 30-minute consultation."
Ongoing recruitment challenges have been blamed for a failure to recruit a permanent consultant at the Oban hospital and the health boards involved said an "enhanced virtual model" was in operation to avoid unnecessary travel.
The issue was raised during First Minister’s Questions, with Highland and Islands Tory MSP Donald Cameron asking the government to act.
He said: “The First Minister may be aware of reports today that Lorn and Island's hospital in Oban is set to lose its only visiting consultant haematologist meaning that mainly elderly patients will be forced to travel hundreds of miles to Glasgow as a result.
“The charity Blood Cancer UK said that the loss of this service could put patients at risk.
“So what action will the First Minister take to urgently encourage NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde to reverse this short sighted decision?”
READ MORE: Humza Yousaf grilled over Scottish education
Mr Yousaf told the MSP he would “look into detail of that.”
He added: “I understand from the Health Secretary that officials are already engaging with the health board and of course we do have a number of policies in place that help to not just attract but retain therse important health workers to our remote rural and island communities, in particular. S “So I will make sure the health secretary writes to Donald Cameron with detail around the actions we're able to take."
Diagnosing blood cancers involves a physical examination, looking for enlarged lymph nodes and/or spleen.
When a course of treatment starts, patients can also require to travel to Glasgow for overnight observation, to ensure that there are no bad reactions. Thereafter, routine treatment can be done in the Macmillan day ward at the Oban hospital.
Helen Rowntree, chief executive of Blood Cancer UK said: "Blood cancer patients are a high-risk group, susceptible to contracting Covid-19 and other infections due to their weakened immune systems.
"The prospect of travelling nearly 200 miles for treatment in Glasgow will be a disturbing thought for many.
"For those patients who rely on public transport, the risk is even greater.
"We urge NHS Highland and NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde to review this decision."
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here