The charity, Blood Cancer UK, said the loss of the service could put patients at risk.

READ MORE: Oban blood cancer specialist axed by Glasgow health board

One patient told us his next appointment in Glasgow was early in the morning in mid-winter and would require an overnight hotel stay.

"Assuming the weather allows for roads, rail or bus transport to operate, the visit will occupy two days,” he said. ”Quite a hassle for a 30-minute consultation."

Ongoing recruitment challenges have been blamed for a failure to recruit a permanent consultant at the Oban hospital and the health boards involved said an "enhanced virtual model" was in operation to avoid unnecessary travel.

The issue was raised during First Minister’s Questions, with Highland and Islands Tory MSP Donald Cameron asking the government to act.

He said: “The First Minister may be aware of reports today that Lorn and Island's hospital in Oban is set to lose its only visiting consultant haematologist meaning that mainly elderly patients will be forced to travel hundreds of miles to Glasgow as a result.

“The charity Blood Cancer UK said that the loss of this service could put patients at risk.

“So what action will the First Minister take to urgently encourage NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde to reverse this short sighted decision?”

READ MORE: Humza Yousaf grilled over Scottish education

Mr Yousaf told the MSP he would “look into detail of that.”

He added: “I understand from the Health Secretary that officials are already engaging with the health board and of course we do have a number of policies in place that help to not just attract but retain therse important health workers to our remote rural and island communities, in particular. S “So I will make sure the health secretary writes to Donald Cameron with detail around the actions we're able to take."

Diagnosing blood cancers involves a physical examination, looking for enlarged lymph nodes and/or spleen.

When a course of treatment starts, patients can also require to travel to Glasgow for overnight observation, to ensure that there are no bad reactions. Thereafter, routine treatment can be done in the Macmillan day ward at the Oban hospital.

Helen Rowntree, chief executive of Blood Cancer UK said: "Blood cancer patients are a high-risk group, susceptible to contracting Covid-19 and other infections due to their weakened immune systems.

"The prospect of travelling nearly 200 miles for treatment in Glasgow will be a disturbing thought for many.

"For those patients who rely on public transport, the risk is even greater.

"We urge NHS Highland and NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde to review this decision."