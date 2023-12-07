Two new routes to Italy and Spain have been launched from Edinburgh Airport in time for summer 2024.

British Airways Cityflyer will operate flights to Sardinia and the Basque Country, starting in May.

Flights will depart to San Sebastian every Tuesday and Saturday between May and July, giving holidaymakers the chance to explore La Concha beach, and sample the region's famous food and drink.

Every Saturday between May and August will also see flights to the Italian island of Sardinia, which is home to high mountains, dense woods and sandy beaches.

They will be operated by Cityflyer, a subsidiary wholly owned by British Airways, which typically offers seasonal routes.