That 2021 Bill was struck down by the Supreme Court for being outwith Holyrood’s competence.

READ MORE: SNP to update Holyrood on UNCRC Bill 834 days after legislation passed

Following 45 changes, the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (Incorporation) (Scotland) Bill passed, by 117 votes to zero.

The Bill forces public authorities to comply with the UN treaty, but changes to the legislation mean this can only be applied to acts of the Scottish Parliament.

Shirley-Anne Somerville told MSPs: “This Bill is a milestone – it is a substantial step forward, but it is limited insofar as this Parliament has its powers.”

She also urged the UK Government to incorporate the treaty to “give children and young people the human rights protection that they deserve”.

“I will continue to press the UK Government on that, and I hope that other colleagues in the chamber will do the same.

“But in the meantime, we have an important opportunity to lead by example in passing this Bill.”

She added: “This Parliament has an opportunity today to take that step forward, once again, to make that very, very important declaration to the children and young people, not just in the gallery today but those that will benefit from the rights that will be protected, that we are there for them today and in the future, and this is an important recognition of their rights and our responsibility about those rights that we can move forward with in the chamber this afternoon.”

Ms Somerville also said she was confident the revised Bill would not be referred again to the Supreme Court.

The minister said UK Government lawyers had been made aware of the content of amendments before they were laid and no issues were raised.

READ MORE: SNP wrangling with UK lawyers over 'where powers lie' for UNCRC

Scottish Tory deputy leader Meghan Gallacher told young people in the Holyrood gallery “this is for you”.

“(The Bill) is a milestone on Scotland’s journey to make rights real in practical terms and it will add to the existing protections that are already in place,” she said.

The Tory MSP added that the Scottish Government “ignored several warnings” from her party that the Bill would originally fall outside of the competence of Holyrood.

The Bill in 2021 passed unanimously, including with the votes of the Tories, but Ms Gallacher said her party agreed with the “principles” of the proposals, and also “warned the Scottish Government on more than one occasion” about potential issues.

“The SNP must reflect on this today, because we are two years behind where we should be on this really important Bill,” she added.

Scottish Labour MSP Martin Whitfield said: “This Bill was built on the expectation of our young people, that their rights would be enshrined in Scottish law, to have the ability to have their country stand by them and say ‘you have rights, the must be upheld’ and however uncomfortable sometimes for vested interests, for the status quo or indeed their elders, the right to be part of the decisions that are made about their lives.”

Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton – a former youth worker – said: “It’s not enough to just write legislation, we have to live it, year in, year out, day by day.

“It must be delivered in a meaningful way, we must weave the spirit of its words into all of our actions.”

Chair of the Scottish Youth Parliament Mollie McGoran MSYP said it was "an important step in Scotland’s human rights journey."

“Decision makers and duty bearers in Scotland must now work towards embedding and respecting children and young people’s rights in every aspect of Scottish life. We want Scotland to be the best place in the world to grow up and this is now an incredible opportunity to make that a reality,” she added,

Member of Children’s Parliament Omima said: “I think the change is definitely going to be gradual. But I think if it is up there, and children know 'all my rights do matter enough to be put into law' then they’re going to start valuing themselves more, and valuing the way that they’re treated and the way that adults especially treat them.

"I think that’s just to me a big pick up for our generation - to make us feel as if we are heard and valued as people not just as children.”