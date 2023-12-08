Tracey Emin

Common Ground: Exploring Urban and Rural Realms

15-18 December. Entry free. Saltspace Cooperative Gallery, Axiom Building, 54 Washington Street, G3 8AZ.

Bringing together artists Sheila MacNeil and Fiona Stewart, Common Ground unveils the intriguing worlds of city dwellers and countryfolk. This unique artistic collaboration invites viewers to delve into the inner and outer landscapes of two contrasting environments.

saltspacecoop.co.uk

Celebrating printmaking at Peacock

16 December-12 May. Entry free. Aberdeen Art Gallery, Schoolhill, AB10 1FQ.

Marking 50 years of printmaking at Peacock and its role in the cultural life of the north-east is this special exhibition drawn from the Peacock Archive Collection. Discover vibrant works by founding members and artists, pioneering printmakers and influential teachers who established the important centre of contemporary printmaking in 1974.

aberdeencity.gov.uk/AAGM/whats-aberdeen-art-galleries-and-museums

Yellow Butterflies

9 December-18 Match. Entry from £11. Scottish Fisheries Museum, St Ayles, Harbourhead, Anstruther, KY10 3AB.

Discover the colourful character, costume and culture of Scotland’s fishwives in this exhibition. Although fishing is commonly thought of as being dominated by men, women contributed directly to the industry through their work in preparing the gear, processing the catch and then selling the fish. Discover how the women and their labour was represented, censured and celebrated.

scotfishmuseum.org

Yellow Butterflies (Image: unknown)

The Undoing of Death

9-10 December. Entry free. Gallowgate Artist Studios, 15 East Campbell Street, Glasgow, G1 5DT.

Stained glass artist Lorraine Lamond has come together with painter Anna Devine to explore their shared fascination with the themes of suffering and transformation.

gallowgateartiststudios.co.uk



Jerry Burns has worked as a professional theatre dresser backstage at the Theatre Royal in Glasgow and has collaborated with artists as well as world-renowned film composer Craig Armstrong. Throughout her time working in the theatre, she has photographed images that reflect life behind the scenes. These images are on show for you to offer a unique insight into life “in the wings”.

atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-glasgow

Past Meets Present

9 December-8 April. Entry free. Museum of Edinburgh, 142 Canongate, Royal Mile, EH8 8DD.

The City of Edinburgh council has amassed an incredible collection of historic artefacts and breathtaking artworks and today boasts an astonishing 250,000 objects. Visitors can discover the latest pieces to be added to the Museum of Edinburgh’s collection as well as more established fixtures.

edinburghmuseums.org.uk

Journey: Castle Mills Members’ Show

15 December (exhibition runs until 17 March). Entry free. Edinburgh Printmakers, Castle Mills, 1 Dundee Street, Edinburgh, EH3 9FP.

Join Edinburgh Printmakers for the launch of their upcoming exhibition and third annual Members Show. This year there are 78 artists and 102 works under the theme of “journey”. The theme of the exhibition has been interpreted in many ways and the works on display demonstrate a range of print mediums on paper, animation and three-dimensional works.

edinburghprintmakers.online.red61.co.uk

Soul Nature

8 December-14 January. Entry free. Scottish Storytelling Centre, 43-45 High Street, Edinburgh, EH1 1SR.

Artist Reyhaneh Mozaffar’s art showcases her reflective journey through life. Her work dives into her soul, digs into her emotions and uncovers her thoughts. She also uses art as a universal language that goes beyond origin, race and language – allowing all humans to connect with one another.

scottishstorytellingcentre.online.red61.co.uk/event/913:5013



