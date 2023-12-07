Police are searching for a gang of would-be carjackers after three people were subjected to a “terrifying experience”.
Two men threatened a 21-year-old and tried to steal his car from a car park on Wednesday evening.
This first of two linked incidents in North Lanarkshire happened in Coatbank Street, Coatbridge, at around 10.40pm.
Police Scotland said the 21-year-old managed to escape without anything being taken.
A day later, two women, aged 18 and 20, were in a parked car on Bellziehill Road, Bellshill, at around 1.20am when a blue SUV pulled up next to them.
Two men got out of the SUV and tried to open the rear doors of the women’s car, but found they were locked.
The men then left on New Edinburgh Road towards the roundabout for the A721 and Bellshill.
Police are treating the incidents as linked.
Detective Constable Billy Murray said: “This was a terrifying experience for three people who were going about their business and it is vital that we establish the full circumstances of what happened and trace the men responsible.
“I would like to speak to anyone who was in the areas of Coatbank Street and Bellziehill Road between 10.30pm on Wednesday December 6 and 1.30am on Thursday December 7 who saw or heard anything suspicious.
“Similarly, anyone with private CCTV, doorbell footage or dashcam of the area is urged to review the footage and bring anything significant to our attention.”
The women and man were not injured in either incident however all three were left shaken.
The suspects are described as being in their late teens or early 20s, were dressed in black and one was bald.
They were travelling in a blue SUV which was driven by a third man.
Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.
