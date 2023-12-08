That process has now reached a successful conclusion, with property agent Graham + Sibbald announcing that the hotel has been sold to RBD Bars. It owns and operates the Burnett Arms Hotel in Banchory.

Alistair Letham, a hotel and leisure consultant at Graham + Sibbald, said: “The closure of the business, earlier in the year, was a combination of unfortunate circumstances including difficult trading in the Covid period, increased staffing costs and the rise of energy costs.

“After a period of full open marketing for sale the buyer was secured at a competitive bidding process. The Douglas Arms was a great little, local, business that also serviced the many visitors to Royal Deeside. The property and business will be a great add-on for new owner Munish Dheer, admirably complementing his existing business at the Burnett Arms.”.

The Douglas Arms has eight letting bedrooms, a lounge bar/ bistro, and a café bar. Graham + Sibbald also noted that it has an “attractive” balcony terrace and a former lounge bar/ restaurant said to be suitable for development. The property also comes with a four-room private flat.

The purchase price was not disclosed, but the hotel had been on the market for offers of around £395,000.