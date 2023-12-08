AN Aberdeenshire hotel which fell into liquidation earlier this year has been acquired by a local operator.

The Douglas Arms Hotel, which is located prominently on Banchory High Street, ceased trading in March after the challenges it faced during the pandemic were exacerbated by the surge in energy prices. Former owner SJ Inns, which had owned and run the hotel for around 16 years, instructed Michael JM Reid to find a buyer.

That process has now reached a successful conclusion, with property agent Graham + Sibbald announcing that the hotel has been sold to RBD Bars. It owns and operates the Burnett Arms Hotel in Banchory.

Alistair Letham, a hotel and leisure consultant at Graham + Sibbald, said: “The closure of the business, earlier in the year, was a combination of unfortunate circumstances including difficult trading in the Covid period, increased staffing costs and the rise of energy costs.

“After a period of full open marketing for sale the buyer was secured at a competitive bidding process. The Douglas Arms was a great little, local, business that also serviced the many visitors to Royal Deeside. The property and business will be a great add-on for new owner Munish Dheer, admirably complementing his existing business at the Burnett Arms.”.

The Douglas Arms has eight letting bedrooms, a lounge bar/ bistro, and a café bar. Graham + Sibbald also noted that it has an “attractive” balcony terrace and a former lounge bar/ restaurant said to be suitable for development. The property also comes with a four-room private flat.

The purchase price was not disclosed, but the hotel had been on the market for offers of around £395,000.