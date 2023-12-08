Two people have been arrested after Sir Keir Starmer was confronted by pro-Palestine activists in Glasgow who accused him of “facilitating genocide” in Gaza.
Footage showed the Labour Party leader arriving at Glasgow Central Station on Thursday evening, where a group of activists were waiting with Palestinian flags.
Sir Keir voted against a ceasefire in Gaza and has lost many councillors from mainly Muslim communities due to his support for Israel during a war which has killed more than 16,500 Palestinians.
The backlash began during an interview with LBC where he claimed “Israel has the right” to withhold power and water from Palestinian civilians.
The majority of victims have been women and children, and starvation and water-borne illnesses are now becoming widespread in makeshift camps.
READ MORE: Green ministers join Humza Yousaf's cabinet for crunch emergency budget meeting
As Sir Keir arrived, one protester shouted: “Keir Starmer you are facilitating Israel’s genocide in Gaza. Stop the massacre of over 7,000 babies.
“Freedom for Palestine, stop the genocide. You’re responsible for killing babies in Gaza.”
Another shouted: “Starmer, why did you vote for continued genocide?”
Others shouted: “War criminal” and “You should be in prison”.
After Sir Keir got into a Range Rover, activists surrounded it shouting “child murderer”.
The protest continued outside the Crowne Plaza, where Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar also came in for criticism from protesters “for supporting genocide”.
Footage filmed on a train earlier, showed a passenger confronting Sir Keir over the “slaughter” of 7,000 Palestinian children.
The passenger can be seen saying: “Keir, how many more children in Palestine have to die before you call for a ceasefire?
“Over 7,000 children have died. Over 7,000 children have been slaughtered by Israel. This is unacceptable.
“What happened to human rights? What happened to democracy?”.
The man goes on to say “20,000 people have died”, and asks: “Where is your humanity?”.
A Police Scotland spokesperson: “Two people have been arrested in connection with assaulting police officers at Congress Road and inquiries are ongoing.
“There have been no reports of any injuries at either protest.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article