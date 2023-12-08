Police are appealing for information following a hit-and-run in Perth.
The incident happened at around 6.45pm on Thursday on Dunkeld Road near the Territorial Army Barracks, and involved a white vehicle and a 50-year-old woman.
The white vehicle then left the scene.
Emergency services attended, and the woman was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.
Police Constable Sarah Rowe of the Tayside Road Policing Unit said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances, and I’m appealing for anyone who may have seen anything that will help our investigation to get in touch.
“We are keen to trace the driver of the white vehicle.
“In particular, anyone who may have passed at the time which may have dash cam footage and for the driver of the white vehicle involved to come forward.
“If you can assist with our enquiries, please call us on 101, quoting incident 2926 of Thursday, 7 December 2023."
