Police Scotland said on Friday morning that a 44-year-old man has been arrested.

Enquiries are ongoing.

Mr Yuill’s relatives, who live locally, are being supported by officers, the force added.

Detective Inspector Laura Sands previously said: “Our thoughts remain with Robert Yuill’s family and friends at this very difficult time.

“We are providing his family with support as our investigation continues to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

“A police presence will also remain in the Lanark area as our inquiries continue and I would encourage anyone with information or concerns to speak with these officers.”

Alternatively, the charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.