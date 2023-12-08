A historic city centre pub in one of Aberdeen's oldest streets has been put up for sale with an asking price of £265,000.
Owner Steven Esson is aiming to retire and has put Ye Olde Frigate Bar on the market after more than 30 years in business. The sale is being handled by specialist business property advisor Christie & Co.
The period property in Netherkirkgate occupies a prominent site near Aberdeen Harbour with the establishment's history dating back centuries. It features a main bar area and function room which can each accommodate up to 50 customers, as well as a lounge that can cater for weddings and events.
The second floor features an additional room, previously used for functions, which can be re-converted subject to relevant planning permissions. A further 20 customers can be accommodated to the front of the pub, where there is outdoor seating.
The outdoor decking was added in 2020 during the pandemic. When Covid restrictions came to an end the pub was granted permission to keep the outdoor space in place for a further 18 months.
The outdoor seating was granted permanent approval in October.
Simon Watson, the business agent with Christie & Co who is handling the sale, said the sale offers a range of "exciting opportunities" for either an experienced hospitality professional or an investor seeking a unique property with development potential. The pub trades as a free house with no brewery ties, and purchasers will be able to renegotiate supply deals.
"I am delighted to be given the opportunity to to sell Ye Olde Frigate Bar, which represents an exceptional opportunity to own a piece of Aberdeen’s rich history in such a prime location," he added.
