ScotRail is asking passengers if it should scrap the alcohol ban on its trains.
The 24/7 ban was introduced as a temporary measure in November 2020 to help support public health rules during the Covid pandemic.
However, three years on the ban is still in place and has been criticised as "unworkable" and penalising "ordinary travellers".
Now the rail operator is consulting passengers on whether to end the measure. Customers logging onto its wifi hotspots are being asked to take part in an online survey on the issue.
It states: "In November 2020 ScotRail introduced a 24/7 ban to help support public health measures put in place by the Scottish government to help tackle coronavirus. This was presented and reported as a temporary measure.
"We are now looking to re-evaluate this prohibition and we are seeking our passengers' views and opinions on this matter."
Customers are then asked if they would be supportive of ScotRail removing the alcohol ban, and if it would impact their decision to travel on trains in the future.
The current ban prohibits the consumption of alcohol at any Scottish station or ScotRail train at any time of the day.
Passengers are also banned from carrying visible alcohol and can be stopped from getting on a train if deemed "unfit".
Drinking alcohol was previously banned on ScotRail services between 9pm and 10am.
First Minister Humza Yousaf was previously urged to lift the ban, after Conservative transport spokesperson Douglas Lumsden said ScotRail and British Transport Police had called it "unworkable".
Mr Yousaf said he would give "appropriate consideration" to the issue if evidence supported lifting the ban.
He said: "We will give particular weight to the voices of women and girls, who are often those who tell us that they can feel unsafe when it comes to antisocial behaviour."
What do you think? Should ScotRail lift its ban on alcohol consumption on its trains? Or do you think the measure should stay in place?
Let us know your thoughts by taking part in our poll.
