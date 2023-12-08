A fish and chip shop and a store owned by the same family for half a century have been sold.
The Lomond Fish Bar and Lomond Stores in Balloch have been sold separately through Smith and Clough Business Associates for an undisclosed sum. The premises were marketed together for offers over £999,000.
Jonathan Clough, of Smith and Clough, said: "We are delighted to announce the sales of both Lomond Stores and Lomond Fish Bar, in the heart of Balloch, at the south west side of Loch Lomond.
"The businesses were sold on behalf of our clients, the Persicchini family, who have owned and operated Lomond Stores since 1974 before adding on the fish and chip shop in 1984."
The agent added: "The businesses were sold to two separate buyers, but we were delighted to have both businesses complete within a couple of days of each other.
"We would like to wish our clients a well-earned break, as well as wishing the new owners the best of luck with their new businesses. Thanks to David Grant for his assistance in securing the funding for Lomond Fish Bar."
