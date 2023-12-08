Jonathan Clough, of Smith and Clough, said: "We are delighted to announce the sales of both Lomond Stores and Lomond Fish Bar, in the heart of Balloch, at the south west side of Loch Lomond.

The fish and chip shop was opened in the 1980s (Image: Smith and Clough Business Associates)



"The businesses were sold on behalf of our clients, the Persicchini family, who have owned and operated Lomond Stores since 1974 before adding on the fish and chip shop in 1984."

The agent added: "The businesses were sold to two separate buyers, but we were delighted to have both businesses complete within a couple of days of each other.



"We would like to wish our clients a well-earned break, as well as wishing the new owners the best of luck with their new businesses. Thanks to David Grant for his assistance in securing the funding for Lomond Fish Bar."

Pub in city's oldest street on sale for first time in 30 years

A historic city centre pub in one of Aberdeen's oldest streets has been put up for sale with an asking price of £265,000.

Owner Steven Esson is aiming to retire and has put Ye Olde Frigate Bar on the market after more than 30 years in business. The sale is being handled by specialist business property advisor Christie & Co. The period property in Netherkirkgate occupies a prominent site near Aberdeen Harbour with the establishment's history dating back centuries.

Shares plunge as Scotch Malt Whisky Society firm issues profit warning

Shares in the company which owns The Scotch Malt Whisky Society plunged more than 20% this morning after it issued a profits warning, stating that it had “identified two areas that are expected to challenge the current year result”.

The Artisanal Spirits Company said a “weaker performance” in China in the fourth quarter, following a record performance in September that led to double-digit percentage growth in quarter three, meant it would not fully meet expectations of revenue growth of 25% on the second half.