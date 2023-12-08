Advice Direct Scotland, which runs the national advice service advice.scot, is urging those eligible to apply for the financial top up soon.

Conor Forbes, director of policy with Advice Direct Scotland, said: “With the cost-of-living and energy crisis, it’s more important than ever that people who are struggling claim everything they’re entitled to.

“We would urge Scots to check their eligibility for Pension Credit and apply for support. Our free and unique online calculator tool is the only one tailored for Scotland and can ensure they are receiving all possible help.

“It's important not to struggle alone. Our specialist advisors offer free, impartial, and practical advice."

Successful pension credit claims can be backdated up to three months, as long as the applicant was eligible to receive it during that time.

Other benefits are also available to those on pension credit, such as assistance with housing and council tax costs.

Pension Credit is a form of financial support that 'tops up' the income of individuals above the State Pension age who fall below a minimum income threshold.

On average, it can be worth up to £3,500 per year. However, recent figures show that as many as 880,000 eligible individuals across the UK might be missing out.

Advice Direct Scotland has urged people to check their eligibility with the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).

Meanwhile, the online benefits calculator provided by Advice Direct Scotland allows individuals to assess their entitlement to both devolved and reserved benefits.

The charity’s advisors can provide free advice on the support available and ensure that households are claiming all the benefits they are entitled to.

Anyone seeking further information or advice can call 0808 800 9060 or visit www.advice.scot