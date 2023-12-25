"It's a 12 hour shift. We start at 8pm and we finish at 8.15am. Last night was particularly busy.
"We managed to get sat down for about 15 minutes, so we never actually got a proper break.
"That happens quite often - it seems to be happening more and more."
It's Monday December 18 and Lois Gaffney has just finished the first of a string of nightshifts on the acute medical ward at Gilbert Bain Hospital on Shetland.
The 33-year-old has worked at the hospital for the past 16 years, initially as a healthcare support worker but latterly as a nurse. She qualified via the Open University in December 2022.
As the island's only hospital, with just two wards - one medical and one surgical - the staff must respond to a vast range of ailments.
"You need to be a jack of all trades, but good at all the trades as well, because you're 200 miles from any specialist consultants or any sort of technology.
"We don't have an MRI scanner up here. Patients can't just be sent for an angiogram the next day - it might take three weeks before you can get a bed in Aberdeen and then there might be mist, so the planes can't fly.
"There's a lot of challenges to being on an island.
"As time has gone on, nurses have been expected to do more - the demand is far higher on our workload, but we're enhancing our skills so I don't think it's a bad thing.
"We're a cardiac ward and a stroke ward, we deal with respiratory, and diabetes - so we have people with diabetic ketoacidosis [a life-threatening complication caused by a lack of insulin].
"We do alcohol detox on our ward, and we are actually the psychiatric ward for Shetland as well so we'll be dealing with acute mental health like paranoid schizophrenia or intentional overdose and self-harm.
"We have our palliative care as well, and we became the Covid ward on Shetland.
"We deal with a lot of paediatrics too because of respiratory and this is when we start to get in all our ill babies with the winter bugs, as well as the community-acquired pneumonias, more falls.
"We do tend to fill up over the winter.
"When I came on shift, we had three free beds and then we got six admissions overnight. We ended up with 23 patients but only 21 beds. That's when we have to decant to the other ward.
"By the end of the nightshift, we only had one bed left in the hospital so then you're in a bit of trouble."
READ MORE:
- NHS Day in the Life: On the frontline in A&E in the week before Christmas
- NHS Day in the Life: What's it like to be a community links worker in Glasgow?
- ANALYSIS: The NHS crisis - Have we finally dug a hole too deep to get out of?
Ms Gaffney spends most nightshifts working alongside one other staff nurse, with assistance from two healthcare support workers.
Like other parts of the NHS, the hospital is struggling to fill vacancies.
"We currently have three agency nurses on my ward and there's a couple on the surgical ward as well.
"At times there's had to be bed closures because the staff just can't meet the patient need. Recently we've had some beds close on the surgical ward because they just didn't have the staff to accommodate a full ward of patients.
"That then puts pressure on the other ward because you might be getting in more patients that you're not familiar working with.
"I've done 16 years working in medical, and I love surgical as well, but it puts you slightly more out of your comfort zone if you might be dealing with a haemorrhage or a hip repair."
Ms Gaffney, who was named Scotland's Student Nurse of the Year for her work encouraging others to take up nursing in remote and rural areas, says she loves the close-knit feel of island life and has been proud to set an example to her 11-year-old daughter.
"There's still one or two patients that I look after now from when I started 16 years ago - or you might have the same person coming in every other week, or the same patient in for months at a time.
"Because it's the stroke ward it can be really rewarding because you can take them through that whole rehabilitation process, then watch them walk out of the hospital at the end.
"You do get really close to people and because we are a small island you get to know their relatives as well. You do feel very appreciated a lot of the time.
"I've loved having my daughter watch me qualify and realise that you don't have to be in a rush to do something for the rest of your life straight out of school.
"You can study at home, and study when you're older. There's so many different approaches to education."
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here