ONE of the best-known hotels in the Highlands has a new boss.
Macdonald Aviemore Resort has named experienced hospitality executive Kenny McMillan as its new managing director.
The move is the latest staging post in Mr McMillan’s “distinguished” career across the group, which has included a stint as executive chef.
His appointment at Aviemore marks his return to a hotel where he trained as a sous chef between 2004 and 2007. He went on become regional executive chef in 2009, and then group executive chef in 2012. He was most recently general manager of the Macdonald Drumossie Hotel in Inverness, a role he was appointed to in 2019, following a similar management spell at Pittodrie House Hotel, near Inverurie.
Mr McMillan said: “I’m extremely pleased to have accepted the challenge of managing a truly world-class destination here in the north of Scotland. It really is a one-of-a-kind setting where we are proud to offer something for people of all ages, with a host of outdoor activities on our doorstep.
“We have always had a strong reputation for delivering unrivalled experiences for our guests whether they’re visiting the resort on business or creating memories with their families, particularly as we gear up for yet another bumper festive season.
“We have a fantastic team in place in Aviemore and I look forward to getting to know my new colleagues, strengthening relationships with the local community, and building upon the positive work done over recent months to help the resort realise its enormous potential.
“Following on from the awards success for Drumossie, I’m also keen to implement some of the initiatives that worked well in Inverness in terms of retaining and developing our talented staff.
“Hospitality is a fantastic career path and one that has provided me with so many opportunities personally, which is why I feel so strongly about supporting young people – especially from the local area – get a foothold in the industry.”
Gordon Fraser, group chair at Macdonald Hotels and Resorts, said: “We are delighted, and indeed privileged, that Kenny has agreed to become managing director at our Macdonald Aviemore Resort.
“The commercial, operational and leadership skills that Kenny has successfully demonstrated in his career to date when applied to his new role will give a wonderful boost to our valued staff at the resort and will also give Kenny the further career challenges and development that he fully deserves, to further enhance the Macdonald Aviemore Resort as a world class leisure and conference destination.
“On behalf of the board, I wish Kenny every success in his new role.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here