The move is the latest staging post in Mr McMillan’s “distinguished” career across the group, which has included a stint as executive chef.

His appointment at Aviemore marks his return to a hotel where he trained as a sous chef between 2004 and 2007. He went on become regional executive chef in 2009, and then group executive chef in 2012. He was most recently general manager of the Macdonald Drumossie Hotel in Inverness, a role he was appointed to in 2019, following a similar management spell at Pittodrie House Hotel, near Inverurie.

Mr McMillan said: “I’m extremely pleased to have accepted the challenge of managing a truly world-class destination here in the north of Scotland. It really is a one-of-a-kind setting where we are proud to offer something for people of all ages, with a host of outdoor activities on our doorstep.

“We have always had a strong reputation for delivering unrivalled experiences for our guests whether they’re visiting the resort on business or creating memories with their families, particularly as we gear up for yet another bumper festive season.

“We have a fantastic team in place in Aviemore and I look forward to getting to know my new colleagues, strengthening relationships with the local community, and building upon the positive work done over recent months to help the resort realise its enormous potential.

“Following on from the awards success for Drumossie, I’m also keen to implement some of the initiatives that worked well in Inverness in terms of retaining and developing our talented staff.

“Hospitality is a fantastic career path and one that has provided me with so many opportunities personally, which is why I feel so strongly about supporting young people – especially from the local area – get a foothold in the industry.”

Gordon Fraser, group chair at Macdonald Hotels and Resorts, said: “We are delighted, and indeed privileged, that Kenny has agreed to become managing director at our Macdonald Aviemore Resort.

“The commercial, operational and leadership skills that Kenny has successfully demonstrated in his career to date when applied to his new role will give a wonderful boost to our valued staff at the resort and will also give Kenny the further career challenges and development that he fully deserves, to further enhance the Macdonald Aviemore Resort as a world class leisure and conference destination.

“On behalf of the board, I wish Kenny every success in his new role.”