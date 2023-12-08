Some are purists who refuse to mess with an Italian classic, while others might enjoy the novelty of seeing how different bars put their stamp on the bitter-sweet sipper.

Whatever your preference – here are 10 bars in Glasgow that will satisfy your craving for a great Negroni.

Malo

12 Bothwell Street

Malo is a wine and Negroni bar that's located just a short walk away from Glasgow Central Station, offering an underground haven for fans of both grape and spirit.

Choose from an impressive eight different takes on the original cocktail recipe including a ‘peaty – barrel aged’ with Ardbeg 10 or a ‘smoky’ with mezcal.

The Ubiquitous Chip

12 Ashton Lane

The team at the Chip know their way around a decent cocktail all year round, but they’ve made it onto this week’s list specifically thanks to a new mulled Negroni that is being served throughout December.

Guaranteed to get you in the festive spirit.

Celentano’s

Cathedral House Hotel, 28-32 Cathedral Square

I've spoken before of a love for the freshly made pasta at Celentano’s, a modern Italian restaurant that overlooks the city’s gothic Necropolis.

It’s hard to resist the temptation of their biodynamic and organic wine list, but if you do so then make sure it’s to test out the bar’s Negroni which uses in-house vermouth.

When stock is available, you can even pick up a bottle to take home for later, or gift, if the season has you feeling generous.

Gin71

71 Renfield Street or Virginia Court

It’s not surprising that a bar that is dedicated to all things gin has gone all out with its Negroni offerings.

Choose from six signature serves, each with a unique twist, or get experimental and build your own cocktail with your favourite gin, aperitivo and vermouth.

There’s even a Negroni spritz with prosecco and blood orange soda that brings a refreshing dose of fizz to the cocktail's complex flavours.

Bluedog

151 West George Street

If you prefer to savour your drink to the sounds of live music, then this New York-inspired piano bar in the city centre is likely to strike a chord.

For their Negroni, they favour Beefeater Gin, Cocchi di Torino and Select Aperitivo.

Kelvingrove Café

1161 Argyle Street

A cornerstone of Finnieston’s bar scene for over ten years, the Kelvingrove Café’s cocktail list is a true thing of beauty.

There’s a classic negroni, of course, but for anyone trying to ease their way into the distinctive herbaceous flavours of the drink, we suggest turning first to a Boulevardier, which swaps the Tanqueray Ten for Woodford Reserve bourbon but uses the same selection of Campari and Martini Rubino.

Dakota

179 West Regent Street

From the outside, I've always felt the industrial Dakota Hotel buildings bear a resemblance to the monolithic Vogon spaceships from the 2005 Hitchhikers Guide to The Galaxy film.

The interiors of their West Regent Street branch however are dark, sultry and a welcome refuge during the cold during the winter nights, with no aliens to be found.

Head to Jack’s Bar for a Negroni made with Tanqueray 10.

Ralph & Finns

23-25 St Vincent Place

Navigating the throngs of Christmas shoppers on Glasgow’s style mile at this time of year is no mean feat.

Take some time out and reward yourself for ticking off your presents list with a visit to the nearby Ralph & Finns, where they serve a rosemary Negroni with herb-infused Hendricks gin.

Chinaski’s

239 North Street

There’s infamously no sign above the door to prove that you’ve made it to the right address for Chinaski’s, a bar that takes its name from German-American writer Charles Bukowski’s literary alter-ego.

If you persevere in your search, a great selection of small plates, an outdoor area with heaters and blankets to combat the winter cold and a cocktail menu awaits you.

Charlie Brown’s

441 Victoria Road

Another one of Glasgow’s most interesting cocktail bars that would be easy to walk past if you weren’t aware of the cosy space just a flight of stairs up from Victoria Road.

It’s well worth taking the time to peruse the current ‘Circles’ menu that brings together an eclectic selection of spirits from across the globe.

But the talented team are more than happy to whip up a classic Negroni for any creatures of habit.