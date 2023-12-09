Heavy rain will affect parts of central and eastern Scotland from 11am on Saturday (December 9), bringing with it the risk of disruption.

Bus and train services are likely to be affected by the deluge, with spray and flooding also impacting roads and affecting journey times.

Storm Elin has been named by Met Eireann and is forecast to bring strong winds and heavy rain on Saturday



⚠️ Stay #weatheraware



Latest warning information

Meanwhile, a separate yellow weather warning for rain has been in place across the south west since 6pm on Friday (December 8) and is scheduled to last until 9pm on Saturday night.

Bands of heavy rain are bringing the risk of localised flooding and some travel disruption to these areas, including Ayr and Dumfries and Galloway.

Storm Elin was named by the Irish meteorological service, Met Eireann, as a series of weather warnings were issued across the British and Irish isles.

Areas with Irish Sea coasts could see gusts of up to 70mph, the Met Office said, with other areas experiencing wind speeds of between 45mph and 55mph.

Wind speeds will increase in the west during Saturday morning then across other areas through the afternoon, before easing slowly from the west through the evening.

Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon said a band of heavy wind and rain will move from the south-west of the UK towards the north east on Saturday, “bringing with it heavy rain for much of the country”.

He said: “By the afternoon most of the heavy wind and rain will have passed and it will just be showers for southern areas.

“We will also be seeing some quite strong winds in Wales, the Midlands, northern England and Northern Ireland, particularly coastal communities around the Irish Sea. We’re in for a wet and windy weekend.”

Yesterday morning, we caught up with colleagues across Scotland’s Railway to discuss forecasted heavy rain. Between last night and today, we expect to see quite a bit of rainfall in the southwest of the country with 30-80mm predicted. https://t.co/IvaIMHEca1 — Network Rail Scotland (@NetworkRailSCOT) December 9, 2023

The bad weather could cause delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport, and coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities may be affected by spray and large waves, the forecaster said.

The unsettled weather will continue into Sunday (December 10) and next week, with a chance of further weather warnings.

Mr Dixon said: “There is another area of low pressure coming on Sunday with the possibility of further warnings being issued.”