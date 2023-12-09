Scotland is facing heavy rainfall and flooding as Storm Elin hits this weekend.
The Met Office has released yellow weather warnings for rain across a wide area including Glasgow, Stirling, Perth, Dundee, South Ayrshire and Dumfries and Galloway.
Heavy rain will affect parts of central and eastern Scotland from 11am on Saturday (December 9), bringing with it the risk of disruption.
Bus and train services are likely to be affected by the deluge, with spray and flooding also impacting roads and affecting journey times.
#StormElin has been named by @MetEireann and is forecast to bring strong winds and heavy rain on Saturday— Met Office (@metoffice) December 9, 2023
⚠️ Stay #weatheraware
Latest warning information 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs pic.twitter.com/5pZDke4ZX3
Meanwhile, a separate yellow weather warning for rain has been in place across the south west since 6pm on Friday (December 8) and is scheduled to last until 9pm on Saturday night.
Bands of heavy rain are bringing the risk of localised flooding and some travel disruption to these areas, including Ayr and Dumfries and Galloway.
Storm Elin was named by the Irish meteorological service, Met Eireann, as a series of weather warnings were issued across the British and Irish isles.
Areas with Irish Sea coasts could see gusts of up to 70mph, the Met Office said, with other areas experiencing wind speeds of between 45mph and 55mph.
Wind speeds will increase in the west during Saturday morning then across other areas through the afternoon, before easing slowly from the west through the evening.
Read more: Storm Elin named as weather warnings in place across UK and Ireland
Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon said a band of heavy wind and rain will move from the south-west of the UK towards the north east on Saturday, “bringing with it heavy rain for much of the country”.
He said: “By the afternoon most of the heavy wind and rain will have passed and it will just be showers for southern areas.
“We will also be seeing some quite strong winds in Wales, the Midlands, northern England and Northern Ireland, particularly coastal communities around the Irish Sea. We’re in for a wet and windy weekend.”
Yesterday morning, we caught up with colleagues across Scotland’s Railway to discuss forecasted heavy rain. Between last night and today, we expect to see quite a bit of rainfall in the southwest of the country with 30-80mm predicted. https://t.co/IvaIMHEca1— Network Rail Scotland (@NetworkRailSCOT) December 9, 2023
The bad weather could cause delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport, and coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities may be affected by spray and large waves, the forecaster said.
The unsettled weather will continue into Sunday (December 10) and next week, with a chance of further weather warnings.
Mr Dixon said: “There is another area of low pressure coming on Sunday with the possibility of further warnings being issued.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here