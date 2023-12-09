David Simpson, ScotRail service delivery director, said: "Our December timetable change represents another step in our ongoing commitment to deliver the best service we can, and encourage more people to choose rail travel instead of using the car, particularly during our off-peak all day fares trial.

“From the introduction of electric trains to increased frequency on key routes and enhanced service reliability, we are dedicated to making Scotland’s Railway more accessible and efficient.

“There is a lot of ongoing investment in our network with decarbonisation continuing, and improvements across the network. This new timetable is an important part of that.

"We’re asking all of our customers to make sure they check their journeys before they try to travel tomorrow as train times may have changed.”

What rail services have changed in Scotland for ScotRail's new timetable?

Passengers at Glasgow Queen Street station

Here is a summary of some of the major changes ScotRail has made to its services across Scotland in its new timetable, broken down by area.

Glasgow

Class 380 electric trains will be introduced on services between Barrhead and Glasgow Central. The electrification of the route means more "sustainable, eco-friendly" journeys, ScotRail says, and a "more comfortable and reliable" service.

South Glasgow passengers will have more "options and flexibility" as an hourly service is introduced on the Cathcart Circle from Monday to Saturday. ScotRail says this will neatly double the number of services calling at Langside, Pollokshaws East, Shawlands, Maxwell Park, and Pollokshields West.

Additional trains will be introduced between Gourock and Glasgow on Sundays, with a new half-hourly service.

Edinburgh and West Lothian

Eighteen more limited-stop services will be introduced on the route between Glasgow and Edinburgh via Shotts each day, Monday to Saturday. This is aimed to provide passengers at Livingston South, West Calder, and Shotts with faster and more "convenient connections" between the cities.

East Lothian

In East Lothian, the Dunbar to Edinburgh services will call additionally at Wallyford to access the mobility hub there, as well as East Linton when the new station opens.

Dundee and Aberdeen

There will be a reduction in local services for customers in the northeast. However, ScotRail says changes will better connect people with Aberdeen, Dundee, Perth, and Glasgow.

The rail operator said services between Dundee and Inverurie will be more reliable, particularly at local stations between Dundee and Aberdeen.

More stops are being added to services between Glasgow Queen Street and Aberdeen, and between Edinburgh Waverley and Aberdeen, creating new direct journey opportunities between communities in Angus and Aberdeenshire.

Inverness

A later service will operate between Inverness and Elgin on a trial basis to "benefit" customers in Moray, departing Inverness at 10.12pm. The 9.34 Inverness to Aberdeen service will continue to operate as at present.

How do I check if my train service has changed with the new ScotRail timetable?





Rail passengers are being encouraged to check their journey on the ScotRail website, on its app, and on social media as train times might have changed.

Timetables are also available to download on the ScotRail website.