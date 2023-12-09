Clanlands New Zealand is the latest in the New York Times bestselling series which Heughan co-authors with his co-star and fellow Scottish actor Graham McTavish.

The 43-year-old, who recently featured in The Couple Next Door alongside Eleanor Tomlinson and Alfred Enoch, posted about the signing and another in London on Instagram.

He wrote: "See you in @waterstonesgla for some Xmas cheer! 🎄 (Mince pies optional)"

Waterstones has anticipated a high turn-out for the event, which has already sold out online, and is warning fans to be prepared to queue.

The bookseller said the queue would be formed on a "first come first served basis", with an event start time of 10am.

It also warned Heughan would only be signing copies of Clanlands in New Zealand: Kiwis, Kilts, and an Adventure Down Under - and nothing else.

The Dumfries and Galloway-born actor rose to fame by starring in Outlander, which has become a worldwide phenomenon with an army of dedicated fans.

The show, which is mostly filmed on location in Scotland, was renewed for its eighth and final season in January 2023, which so far does not yet have a release date.

It follows the story of Claire Fraser (Caitríona Balfe), a Second World War nurse who is sent back in time to 18th Century Scotland where she falls in love with highlander Jamie Fraser.

Since appearing in Outlander, Heughan has featured in films including Love Again with Priyanka Chopra Jones and Celine Dion, and SAS: Red Notice opposite Ruby Rose and Andy Serkis.