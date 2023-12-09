Queues are expected to form in Glasgow city centre when a star of the Outlander series visits next weekend.
Sam Heughan, who played Jamie Fraser in the popular time travelling drama, will be signing copies of his bestselling book at Waterstones on Sauchiehall Street on Sunday (December 17).
Clanlands New Zealand is the latest in the New York Times bestselling series which Heughan co-authors with his co-star and fellow Scottish actor Graham McTavish.
Read more: Sam Heughan celebrates new gin partnership with Scottish restaurant group
The 43-year-old, who recently featured in The Couple Next Door alongside Eleanor Tomlinson and Alfred Enoch, posted about the signing and another in London on Instagram.
He wrote: "See you in @waterstonesgla for some Xmas cheer! 🎄 (Mince pies optional)"
Waterstones has anticipated a high turn-out for the event, which has already sold out online, and is warning fans to be prepared to queue.
The bookseller said the queue would be formed on a "first come first served basis", with an event start time of 10am.
It also warned Heughan would only be signing copies of Clanlands in New Zealand: Kiwis, Kilts, and an Adventure Down Under - and nothing else.
Read more: Sam Heughan on Outlander and what comes next
The Dumfries and Galloway-born actor rose to fame by starring in Outlander, which has become a worldwide phenomenon with an army of dedicated fans.
The show, which is mostly filmed on location in Scotland, was renewed for its eighth and final season in January 2023, which so far does not yet have a release date.
It follows the story of Claire Fraser (Caitríona Balfe), a Second World War nurse who is sent back in time to 18th Century Scotland where she falls in love with highlander Jamie Fraser.
Since appearing in Outlander, Heughan has featured in films including Love Again with Priyanka Chopra Jones and Celine Dion, and SAS: Red Notice opposite Ruby Rose and Andy Serkis.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here