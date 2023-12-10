Parts of Scotland were hit by an earthquake on Saturday afternoon (December 9).
The seismic event, measuring a 2.1 magnitude on the Richter scale, shook Morvern in the Highlands just before 3.30pm.
It was felt by islanders on Lismore, Inner Hebrides, and by villagers in Mallaig and Morar in the Highlands.
Residents of Lismore described a “loud rumbling sound”, while villagers in Mallaig and Morar said they also “felt a weak trembling”, as well as experiencing the same noise.
Since October 10, Morvern has been hit by 10 earthquakes. On December 3, a quake measuring 1.1ML was recorded, and all the previous ones were smaller.
The British Geological Survey asked for people to share their experiences of the quake online. The survey for contributors is available on the British Geological survey website.
Earthquakes are caused by the tectonic plates beneath the Earth's surface which create friction when they move against eachother.
The Richter scale is used to measure the magnitude of an earthquake. Quakes under 3.0 magnitude are the most common and are generally not felt by people.
Because the UK is not on a tectonic plate boundary, earthquakes are less powerful here.
In comparison, a 6.8 magnitude quake hit Morocco back in September and killed more than 2,000 people.
Meanwhile, a powerful earthquake which struck the southern Phillippines on Sunday (December 3) was a 7.6 magnitude, sparking a tsunami warning and killing at least one person while injuring several others.
The strongest earthquake Scotland has felt in living memory was recorded at 4.3 magnitude near Spean Bridge on August 10, 1974.
Meanwhile, a tremor in November 1880 in Argyll reportedly measured 5.2 on the Richter scale, the most powerful ever recorded in Scotland.
