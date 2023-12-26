Kilmarnock Road in Shawlands (Image: Newsquest)

The other nine streets were all in the city centre with Bath Street recording the highest number of penalty charge notices (PCNs).

Wellington Street was next with 2887, then Renfield Street, West Regent Street, St Vincent Street and West Campbell Street.

Washington Street and the area around Blythswood Square were also on the list.

READ MORE: Plan for 'car free' zone in Glasgow city centre announced by council leader

In total, 22,763 parking fines were issued by wardens, generating up to £1,365,780, (under older charges) if drivers did not pay within 14 days.

In March the council agreed to increase parking and bus lane enforcement fines to bring in an extra £3 million to help plug a £49m budget gap.

The penalty charge notices for parking rose from £60 to £100 in April, although they are reduced to £50 if paid within 14 days.

The rate for parking on streets in the inner city zone also rose from £1.20 per 15 minutes to £1.40.

Glasgow is pushing ahead with plans to restrict cars in the city centre. A core area restricted to public transport will be created within the next five years, stretching from George Square to pollution hot spot Hope Street across Argyle Street and up to Cathedral Street.

The city's Low Emissions Zone (LEZ) came into force in June.

In Dundee, charging hours are between 8.00am to 8.00pm, Monday - Sunday.

Drivers are most likely to find a parking ticket on their motor in Brook Street in the Broughty Ferry area.

READ MORE: Mark Smith: The heart of Glasgow - we're still not getting it are we?

A total of 362 fines were issued by the council this year, up until November 1 and generating £28,685.

The highest number of parking fines were issued in the Broughty Ferry area (Image: Joe Proctor)

Tay Street, which is close to the Dundee Rep theatre and the city's contemporary art galleries, recorded the second highest number of fines with 348 issued.

The others that make up the top ten were; Perth Road, Commercial Street, Whitehall Crescent, Castle Street, Reform Street, Bank Street, Crichton Street and Gray Street.

In total, 3070 parking tickets were issued in those streets in ten months generating £243,268 for the local authority.

Dundee's LEZ Scheme was introduced on May 30 2022 but there is a grace period of two years from that date when enforcement of the scheme will not take place.

A historic street in Aberdeen raked in the most parking cash for the local authority.

A total of 890 parking tickets are issued in Shiprow this year, up until November, generating 36,499.85 for the council.

Marischal Street was next with with 524 penalty charge notices issued, followed by Golden Square and Stirling Street.

In total, the council collected more than £154,730 in parking revenue in the ten most ticketed streets.

In Edinburgh, it now costs £6.70 to park in areas of the city centre including George St at peak times and this is where drivers are most likely to incur a fine.

Of the tickets not successfully appealed, the council raked in £341,853 from January 1 to October 24.

George Street is where drivers in Edinburgh are most likely to receive parking fines (Image: Edinburgh City Council)

Bruntsfield Place was next with £100,111 collected and was followed by St Andrew's Square and Morningside Road.

In total the council collected £964, 241 in just under ten months this year.

In the Highland capital of Inverness, Church Street recorded the highest number of fines with 1024 issued and generating £40,716 for the council.

The shopping districts of Union Street and Queensgate were next, followed by Rainings Stairs car park. The car park at Eden Court Theatre was also in the top ten. Overall, the council collected £120,100 in parking revenue but the figures do not include the pre-Christmas period.