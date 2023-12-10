A global distilling giant has warned over a threat to net zero capabilities in Scotland.
The country's largest distiller said current energy provision structures are hampering progress on reaching net zero targets.
In the exclusive lead in the new edition of our Business HQ Monthly supplement, deputy business editor Scott Wright reveals Diageo's concerns as it bids to build a green future in the industry.
Also, the space industry in Scotland is the focus of our special report this month, with business correspondent Kristy Dorsey producing a series of articles across the sector.
Scotland's biggest whisky distiller has warned its net zero ambitions are under threat from long delays in securing new electricity grid connections to its major sites, as well as flaws in the current mechanism that determines the cost of electricity from renewable sources.
Diageo, which makes Johnnie Walker and a host of leading single malts, has a target of reaching net zero from its own operations by 2030. The drinks giant, which also produces Gordon’s Gin, Guinness, and Bailey’s Irish cream liqueur, has invested hundreds of millions of pounds to reduce its water usage, manage its packaging footprint, and install biofuels, biogas, and biomass facilities to cut its carbon footprint in recent years.
Rocket boosters: Scotland's space sector prepares for orbit
As Scotland launches itself into a new sector, investors are advised not to simply watch this space.
Tucked away at the back of an industrial estate less than a mile down the road where Barr’s Irn-Bru is made in Cumbernauld from a secret recipe dating back to 1901 sits the unassuming manufacturing facility of Skyrora. From outside there is nothing particularly striking about the building, apart from its size. But getting in requires a safety briefing, signatures across non-disclosure agreements, and passage through secure entries before donning protective footwear for a tour around this NewSpace rocket production facility.
Scotland's spiralling debt and lack of growth is truly alarming
LORD WILLIE HAUGHEY
Following the Autumn Statement analysts and business experts have dissected it in every way possible.
Depending on where you find yourself, it could be very good. If you are one of the two million people on the minimum wage, you are nearly £2k better off from April next year, plus companies who spend capital on equipment can offset 25% against tax – again good news – and add to that no hike in alcohol duty. The burden of the rise on the minimum wage, unfortunately, sits mostly on small businesses.
Famous World Cup title sequence studio snubs London for Leith
Q&A
The co-founder of a top Scottish creative studio has told how the firm has so far resisted the temptation to move its headquarters to London.
One of the stars behind Studio Something, the creatives behind the BBC’s famous 2022 World Cup title sequence, gives the lowdown on why Scotland is the place to be ... for now. The firm is also behind successful documentaries including Cycling Saved My Life with Josh Quigley, and television including Scotland’s top fan-led football show A View From The Terrace.
