Concerns are growing for the welfare of the 23-year-old, who is described by police as around 5ft7ins in height, of slim build with long blonde hair.

When she was last seen police said she was wearing black leggings a black and white jacket and white trainers. She has tattoos on her hands, arms and back.

Police say Lucy Newton may have travelled to Birmingham (Image: Police Scotland)

Police Scotland said officers believe Lucy may have travelled to the Birmingham area.

Inspector Tommy Stenhouse said: “Concerns are growing for Lucy’s welfare and we are keen to trace her to make sure she is safe and well.

“We are asking anyone who has seen Lucy or knows where she might be to get in touch. Likewise, if Lucy hears of this appeal we urge her to contact us or her family.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3611 of Friday, 8 December, 2023.