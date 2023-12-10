The 31-year-old will return for the Doctor Who Christmas special on December 25 where he will take over as the newest incarnation of the beloved character.

But who is the dashing new Doctor? Here is a snapshot of the actor's life, including Edinburgh childhood, previous roles, and his thoughts on his "Scottishness".

Where did Ncuti Gatwa grow up? Early childhood in Edinburgh and racist abuse

Ncuti Gatwa grew up in Edinburgh after his family fled Rwanda (Image: PA)

Born in Kigali, Rwanda, Ncuti Gatwa was forced to flee to Scotland with his family during the 1994 Rwandan genocide.

He grew up in Oxgangs, a working class neighbourhood, where he said there were "like three black families in the whole of Edinburgh".

The actor attended Boroughmuir High School in the city and later Dunfermline High School in Fife, where he said he experienced racist bullying.

Gatwa told the Independent newspaper: “I was quite an easy target in a state Scottish high school. I grew up in a working-class area, and I stood out – for my voice, my appearance.

"I did dance and things like that. But I always had faith in my charm. I always had faith in my charisma.”

The actor said he felt like "the only black person in the world", and revealed pupils had created a social media page targeting him with racist abuse.

Ncuti Gatwa's first roles

Ncuti Gatwa as the timelord in Doctor Who (Image: BBC)

After leaving school, Gatwa moved to Glasgow where he studied at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, graduating with a BA in acting.

During his studies, he worked at LGBT club The Polo Lounge handing out flyers and later as a go-go dancer.

After graduating, Gatwa moved on to the graduate scheme at the Dundee Rep theatre, which has hosted the likes of Brian Cox and David Tennant.

The actor appeared in several plays and had his first television role in Bob Servant in 2014. He was later cast in a supporting role in the miniseries Stonemouth.

Back on the stage, Gatwa played Demetrius in a Royal Shakespeare Company production of A Midsummer Night's Dream at the Globe in 2016.

Sex Education, Doctor Who, and Barbie

Ncuti Gatwa as Eric in Sex Education (Image: Netflix)

In May 2018, Gatwa rose to fame after being cast as Eric Effiong in the Netflix series Sex Education, alongside Gillian Anderson, Asa Butterfield and Emma Mackey.

The show, a comedy drama about the sex lives of a group of teenagers, proved hugely popular and ran for four series.

Since, Gatwa has appeared in Greta Gerwig's Barbie as one of the Kens opposite Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and his Sex Education co-star Emma Mackay.

In May 2022, it was announced Gatwa had been cast as the new Doctor in Doctor Who, succeeding Jodie Whittaker.

He is the first black actor to take on the role, and the fourth Scot after David Tennant, Peter Capaldi, and Sylvester McCoy.

Ncuti Gatwa on being Scottish

The actor has said people have been confused by his accent, which is a mix of Scottish, English, and Rwandan.

He told the Independent: “The amount of times I’ve almost been beaten up for saying I’m Scottish. It’s given me an identity crisis.

“People really cannot understand the concept of a black boy in a tracksuit in London being from Scotland. People think I’m taking the piss. I’m like, ‘Stop taking my Scottishness away. You don’t define me.’"