Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Disney+, from Wed)

Rick Riordan's fantasy novels have been adapted for the screen before, but with mixed results - two films in a short-lived franchise were commercially successful but only received mixed reviews from critics and fans alike. Disney is hoping its eight-part series will prove more popular, and as Riordan himself has been involved in its creation (he's also among the show's executive producers), there's a strong chance that it will. Walker Scobell heads the cast as 12-year-old Perseus 'Percy' Jackson, a demigod and son of the mortal Sally (Virginia Bull) and Greek god Poseidon (Toby Stephens). Unfortunately, he's about to fall foul of the paranoid Zeus (played by Lance Reddick, in his final TV role).

Gyeongseong Creature (Netflix, from Fri)

Could this be your latest K-drama obsession? It certainly has all the right ingredients, including a strong premise, likeable characters and brilliant actors. The story takes place in Seoul in 1945, a time when the city and the rest of the country was under colonial Japanese rule. Park Seo-joon plays Hang Tae-sang, a wealthy and attractive young man who has a nose for picking up insider information. Han So-hee co-stars as Yoon Chae-ok, a bounty hunter whose ability to track down missing people may come in useful when the pair join forces to battle a mysterious monster that appears at a local hospital. Expect pitched battles, gruesome stunts, chase sequences and more. And in case you were wondering, 'Gyeongseong' is the old name for Seoul.

Simple Minds: Everything is Possible (Paramount+, from Fri)

Formed in Glasgow in 1977, Simple Minds started out as a post-punk outfit, but later developed their sound to incorporate the rock, pop and new wave genres. Over the years, they've enjoyed a string of hit singles, including Waterfront, Don't You (Forget About Me), Alive and Kicking and Belfast Child. The band is still going strong, and will be heading out on tour again next year. Before that, fans can find out more about frontman Jim Kerr and co via a new feature-length documentary, which delves into their past, present and future. Members of Simple Minds are interviewed throughout, alongside fellow musicians and celebrity fans, including Bob Geldof, Irvine Welsh, Molly Ringwald and James Dean Bradfield.

Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire (Netflix, from Fri)

Zack Snyder, the film-maker behind adaptations of 300 and Watchmen, as well as the DC Extended Universe movies Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League, directed and co-wrote this movie, which is being described by Netflix as an epic space opera. It takes place during a time when the entire universe is under the control of Motherworld's corrupt government. Its army, known as the Imperium, is led by Regent Balisarius, a tyrant who may be about to get his comeuppance thanks to Kora, a former member of his force. Desperate to redeem herself for past acts, she makes a stand against Motherworld, recruiting warriors from across the galaxy to help her. Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou and Anthony Hopkins are among the cast.