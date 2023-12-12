Labour said the poll showed that sixteen years of SNP government had "left every Scottish institution weaker."

The Scottish Government said they were committee to public services, but that Westminster had “failed to deliver the investment needed”.

The Scottish Household Survey interviewed 10,500 households in March 2022, asking them questions about a number of topics, including public services, their neighbourhood, climate change, culture, sport and internet usage.

When asked if they were satisfied with the NHS 64% of adults said they were, down from 80% in 2019. The number who said they were dissatisfied was up from 14% to 26%.

On schools, the number of Scots satisfied was down from 73% to 69%, while the number dissatisfied remained at 7%.

On public transport, the number had fallen from 68% to 58%, with dissatisfaction up from 16% to 23%.

Meanwhile, the large-scale poll also found that 95% of adults rated their neighbourhood as a good or very good place to live, and 57% felt there were places to meet up and socialise.

The proportion of adults experiencing feelings of loneliness in the last week increased from 21% in 2018 to 23% in 2022.

Half of households said they were managing well financially in 2022, a decrease since 2019, when 56% said they were.

Of households with a net annual household income over £30,000, 60% reported that they were managing well in 2022, and 5% said that they did not manage well.

The proportion of households with a net annual household income up to £10,000 reporting that they managed well was 31%, with nearly one in five (21%) saying they did not manage well.

As in previous years, single-parent and single-adult households were the most likely to report that they were not managing well financially.

Those taking part were also asked to what extent they trusted seven different public institutions, namely: the Scottish Government, Local Government, the Civil Service, the Education System, the Health System, Police and the Justice System.

The institutions that respondents were most likely to express trust in were the NHS, 79%, and Police Scotland, 78%.

Respondents were most likely to express distrust in the Scottish Government, 38%, and Local Government, 32%.

On climate change, the number of people worried jumped from 68% in 2019 to an overwhelming 74% in 2022.

Among those aged between 25 to 34, concern rose from 67% to 78%. For those aged 75 and over that soared from 56% to stand now at 65%.

Scottish Greens climate spokesperson Mark Ruskell said: “With such increased levels of awareness and concern about our environment, and a real desire for urgent action, this comprehensive survey offers an unquestionably strong and clear public mandate for the First Minister to go as far as he can on climate action."

Scottish Labour Deputy Leader Jackie Baillie said the satisfaction with public services was due to the "managed decline" from the Scottish and UK governments.

“Sixteen years of SNP failure has left every Scottish institution weaker – an NHS at breaking point, schools declining, and public transport falling apart.

“The SNP and the Tories together have taken a wrecking ball to both our economy and public services and people across Scotland are paying the price."

Scottish Liberal Democrat communities spokesperson Willie Rennie said figures showed that there was "an overwhelming feeling that Scotland is on the wrong track under the SNP."

He added: "Ministers are distracted by their obsession with independence or frankly, not good enough at managing complex and demanding public services."

The Tory Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Finance and Local Government Liz Smith said she was not surprised by the increased dissatisfaction.

She added: "People are well aware that the stagnant growth and mismanagement of SNP ministers has created a black hole in Scotland’s finances – and they see, too, the effect it has on frontline services such as health, education and transport.”

Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said that “delivering efficient and effective public services” was one of the Scottish Government’s “three key missions”.

But she complained Westminster had “failed to deliver the investment needed”.

The minister said: “The NHS, social care, schools and childcare remain our focus as we continue to work to improve living standards, to reduce poverty and to support high-quality public services.

“However, Scotland is facing the most challenging budget settlement since devolution as a result of sustained high inflation and a UK Government autumn statement that failed to deliver the investment needed in Scotland’s public services.

“This is on top of the combined impact of a decade of austerity and economic mismanagement by the UK Government and the economic damage of a hard Brexit.”