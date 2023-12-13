It's described on its website as having been set up to "help people and organisations that fight for the white cause" and to "deliver products to nationalists all over the world".

Its online store features designs incorporating the white power band Skrewdriver and their 'rock against communism' campaign, t-shirts with the phrase "refugees go home" and a brand called FasciNation featuring fascist imagery.

Midgård's website (Image: Newsquest)

Its customer database was hacked by AFA Sweden, an antifa group based in Stockholm, revealing more than 20,000 orders from Europe and beyond.

The register contains the names, addresses, phone numbers and purchase information of all Midgård customers over a five year period.

The Herald can reveal that a total of 36 individuals in Scotland made purchases from the store between 2017 and 2022.

Many customers made repeat purchases, including a man from Edinburgh who placed 20 orders between 2018 and 2021.

Among his orders were albums by Skrewdriver and No Remorse. The latter's back catalogue includes tracks such as 'Belsen Was a Gas' and 'The N*****s Came Over'.

One customer from Lanarkshire displays a demonic figure wearing a Celtic Cross in social media posts, and the email he used to place his order contains the numbers 1488.

The Celtic Cross is a well-known neo-Nazi symbol while 1488 refers to the 'fourteen words' - "We must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children" - and Heil Hitler, H being the eighth letter of the alphabet.

Charleston church shooter Dylan Roof repeatedly used the numbers in his manifesto, and symbolically carried 88 bullets to the church where he murdered nine African American people.

The Christchurch mosque shooter also made reference to 1488 in his manifesto.

Another customer who made multiple orders, including a neo-Nazi compilation album, lives in a £250,000 home in a small village.

Midgård had six separate customers from Glasgow between 2017 and 2022, as well as three from Falkirk, two from Inverurie, two from Larkhall, two from Gartcosh and one from each of Aberdeen, Kilwinning, Perth, Tain, Grangemouth, Strathaven, Cumbernauld, Whitecraig, Dundee, Lochinver, Arbroath, Bishopbriggs, Edinburgh, Stranraer, Broughty Ferry, Alloa, Livingston, Paisley, Hamilton, Stenhousemuir and Port Glasgow.

Patrik Hermansson of the anti-racist, anti-fascist campaign group Hope Not Hate told The Herald: "The shop sells white supremacist, Nazi music alongside stickers and posters and different memorabilia.

“It’s the last part which has gotten really popular in the last couple of years for far-right people in the UK.

“Links to Midgård are shared quite regularly across Telegram by fascist and Nazi groups.

“Members will buy stickers with different far-right slogans and themes and put them up around where they live as a form of activism.

"When you look at the younger audience and the British audience, they’re interested in the stickers and posters and that kind of thing. It’s not just for private consumption, it’s content for activism.

“The shop has increasingly moved from the Nazi music scene into a provider of material for far-right activists in the UK and other countries.

“The people behind it are quite well known, they have connections to the Nordic Resistance movement, one of the largest and most extreme organised Nazi groups in Europe, with members who have committed acts of terrorism.

“They themselves have a criminal record for hate crime charges.

“The shop sells Hitler’s Mein Kampf, it’s full of Nazi content - its front page is covered in it.

"There’s no way to be on this shop without knowing what they stand for.”