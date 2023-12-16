COMEDY
Susan Riddell: Self on the Shelf, The Stand, Glasgow, tomorrow; The Stand, Edinburgh, Wednesday; The Blue Lamp, Aberdeen, Friday
The Glasgow comedian who is a regular on Radio Scotland’s Breaking the News and has been seen on Scot Squad and Jonathan Ross’s Comedy Club is doing a mini tour of Scotland with her show on the trials and tribulations of being single. Online dating, himbos and sex robots all feature. Sounds like a good night out. Who knows? You might even meet someone.
CINEMA
Priscilla, Cameo, Edinburgh, Friday, 6pm
Take a break from the last-minute Christmas shopping and catch Sofia Coppola’s new film about Priscilla Beaulieu and her meeting with (and subsequent marriage to) a certain Elvis Aaron Presley. Coppola’s film doesn’t go on general release until next month so this festive preview should give you bragging rights all through the festive season.
MUSIC
The Unthanks, Usher Hall, Edinburgh, tonight
This week’s On the Radar highlight. A brand new show by our favourite Geordie folksters The Unthanks. “Nothing you’ve heard us play before,” they promise. “Well, except maybe Tar Barrel In Dale!” We can think of no better way to usher in the festive season than this. Support from Kathryn Williams, so it’s double bubble all round. Kohla, The Poetry Club, SWG3, Glasgow, Tuesday It’s been a great year for Rachel Alice Johnson, aka Kohla. The Edinburgh-based musician, who co-founded the Pop Girlz collective, released Romance, her very honest and rather gorgeous debut solo album, in September and it has since attracted international attention. Which makes this pre-Christmas gig the perfect opportunity to celebrate her achievements. The party starts here.
THEATRE
Same Team - A Street Soccer Story, Traverse Theatre until December 23 (except Sunday & Monday)
Five women set out to do what no one from Scotland has ever done before: win the Homeless World Cup. Robbie Gordon and Jack Nurse’s drama was written in collaboration with the Dundee Women’s Street Soccer team and deals with issues of homelessness and mental health. But at its heart it’s a celebration of community.
CLASSICAL
Snow on Snow, SCO Chorus, Greyfriars Kirk, Edinburgh, Tuesday and Wednesday
The Scottish Chamber Orchestra Chorus’s annual Christmas concert returns with a programme that takes in Holst’s In the Bleak Midwinter, Peter Warlock’s Bethlehem Down and the world premiere of Jay Capperauld’s The Night Watch, as well as work by Bach, Poulenc, John Tavener, Sally Beamish and Eric Whitacre. Gregory Batsleer, Chorus DIrector, leads proceedings and Phlip Higham is on hand to play the cello.
