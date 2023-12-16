If you're interested in learning more about Scottish law or are worried about being 'wanted' for committing any of these heinous crimes, look no further.

Here are some of Scotland's most obscure laws that have been or still are on the books.

Having a singalong on a train after a night out is a common activity. (Image: PA)

Singing on a train

While we've all had a good singalong on a train after a hectic night out, it is technically illegal without permission from the train operator.

Drawing on Scottish bank notes

Like in most countries, it is illegal to deface currency in Scotland. This includes a sneaky doodle on a banknote.

The Banknotes Act of 1928 states that is prohibited for anyone to write, print or stamp on a banknote.

The Licencing Act of 1872 bans those under the influence of alcohol from being in charge of a cow. (Image: Getty)

Drunk in charge of a cow

Based on the Licencing Act of 1872, it is an offence to be drunk while in charge of a cow, horse, carriage or steam engine or while possessing a loaded firearm.

Those found guilty of this weird 'Victorian DUI' law could be jailed for up to 51 weeks.

Firing a cannon to annoy your neighbour is looked down upon in the law. (Image: Getty)

Firing a cannon within 300 yards of someone's house

According to Scottish Field, it is illegal for someone to fire a cannon within 300 yards of someone's place of residence to deliberately annoy them.

So, if you're looking to get back at your neighbour, maybe stray away from acquiring a cannon or face the full force of the 1839 Police Act.

Fishing for Salmon on a Sunday

According to the Scottish Government website, it is illegal to rod fish for salmon on a Sunday with annual closing times varying across the country.

This may not come as a surprise to many fishing enthusiasts with these restrictions having been in place for a great many years.

Section 12 of the Licencing Act also bans patrons from being drunk in a pub. (Image: Getty)

Being drunk in a pub

In Section 12 of the Licencing Act, it is illegal to be drunk in a public house, something that might seem rather silly to most.

The law states: "Every person found drunk [...] on any licensed premises, shall be liable to a penalty."