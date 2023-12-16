Scotland is home to a hybrid legal system known as Scots Law which historically developed separately from Common Law in England.
As a result, several strange and fascinating laws have been implemented over the years with some of these still technically being on the books.
If you're interested in learning more about Scottish law or are worried about being 'wanted' for committing any of these heinous crimes, look no further.
See some of Scotland's weirdest laws
Here are some of Scotland's most obscure laws that have been or still are on the books.
Singing on a train
While we've all had a good singalong on a train after a hectic night out, it is technically illegal without permission from the train operator.
Drawing on Scottish bank notes
Like in most countries, it is illegal to deface currency in Scotland. This includes a sneaky doodle on a banknote.
The Banknotes Act of 1928 states that is prohibited for anyone to write, print or stamp on a banknote.
Drunk in charge of a cow
Based on the Licencing Act of 1872, it is an offence to be drunk while in charge of a cow, horse, carriage or steam engine or while possessing a loaded firearm.
Those found guilty of this weird 'Victorian DUI' law could be jailed for up to 51 weeks.
Firing a cannon within 300 yards of someone's house
According to Scottish Field, it is illegal for someone to fire a cannon within 300 yards of someone's place of residence to deliberately annoy them.
So, if you're looking to get back at your neighbour, maybe stray away from acquiring a cannon or face the full force of the 1839 Police Act.
Fishing for Salmon on a Sunday
According to the Scottish Government website, it is illegal to rod fish for salmon on a Sunday with annual closing times varying across the country.
This may not come as a surprise to many fishing enthusiasts with these restrictions having been in place for a great many years.
Being drunk in a pub
In Section 12 of the Licencing Act, it is illegal to be drunk in a public house, something that might seem rather silly to most.
The law states: "Every person found drunk [...] on any licensed premises, shall be liable to a penalty."
