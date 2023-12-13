It was a year of ongoing skills shortages in key sectors, compounded by the post-pandemic surge in workforce demand. This led to a tighter labour market and upward wage pressures.

However, this positive development is shadowed by the persisting cost-of-living crisis. Despite a drop in headline inflation, households continue to grapple with severe financial strains which are reflected in dampened consumer sentiment. Both consumer and business outlooks remain tightly linked to fluctuations in interest rates and inflation.

In Scotland, Glasgow and Edinburgh have outperformed the national average, particularly in the information, communications, and business services sectors. These fields have been pivotal in driving broader job growth across the region.

2023 began amidst growing fears of a recession, driven by escalating geopolitical tensions and rising interest rates. However, the economy managed to skirt these concerns, maintaining flat growth throughout the year. With forecasts hinting at modest growth in 2024, a decline in inflation and interest rates could fuel higher growth.

The UK job market presents a complex picture. While high job vacancy levels persist at 949,000, there has been a steady decline over 17 consecutive periods, a longer fall than in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis.

Notably, vacancies are still significantly higher than the pre-Covid era. Most sectors have seen a recent drop in vacancies, particularly in the health, social work, and professional/scientific sectors.

The remarkable resilience of Scotland's job market is reflected in the unemployment rate which remains at a historically low 3.8%, compared to 4.2% in the UK. The employment outlook for 2024 appears stable, with potential growth anticipated in the following year.

An area of economic life in which Scotland has made significant strides has been the bridging of the gender pay gap. In Scotland, the gap for full-time employees has plummeted from 18.4% in 1997 to a mere 1.7% today, a stark contrast to England's 10.2%. Northern Ireland leads the way with a negative pay gap of 3.5%, largely due to higher wages in certain public sector occupations dominated by women.

As we look ahead, sectors like manufacturing are increasingly investing in new technologies, including automation, which might lead to job losses. The surge in AI technologies presents both challenges and opportunities in this regard. While it may disrupt professional service jobs, it also has potential to spur job creation and elevate productivity, potentially boosting global GDP by $15 trillion by 2030, according to PriceWaterhouseCooper.

For Scotland and the UK to stay competitive, investment in AI, green technology and skilled researchers is crucial. The post-Brexit landscape offers an opportunity to shift focus from regulation to creation, ensuring Scotland and the UK do not lag in this crucial aspect of the global economy.

As we step into 2024, the Scottish and UK economies stand at a crossroads, balancing resilience with emerging challenges. The way forward lies in embracing technological advancements, nurturing investment, and ensuring equitable growth across all sectors.

John Walls is head of data analysis at s1jobs.