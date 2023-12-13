Ms Dobson said: "This year has shown that despite market challenges, holidays remain a spending priority for people across the country, and next year we expect most people will spend at least the same, or more, on holidays than they did during 2023.

"However, as people look to manage and spread out their spending, we have noticed that customers are booking earlier than usual – we’re already ahead for summer 2024 compared with this time last year for summer 2023."

The executive continued: "Another reason for booking earlier is to secure the best availability, particularly with the high demand for the most popular locations such as Tenerife, Turkey, Mallorca, Florida, and New York."

The company earlier reported its best summer departures to date at 56% higher than last year and 26% higher compared with 2019 figures, its last record-breaking year.

The agent said then that that "industry levels have returned to normal" following the pandemic, with the firm reporting seven consecutive record-breaking months since the beginning of 2023.

Ms Dobson continued: "Value for money will remain a top priority, and we are seeing people being more flexible with where they are travelling to make their budget go further.

"All-inclusive is making up more than one in four new bookings for next year as people look to budget in advance and spend less when away. Cruise holidays will also be high on the list for travellers who are looking to both enjoy value for money and visit multiple destinations in one go."

The agent added: "We know how important holidays are to people, especially with families, and we are seeing demand for multigenerational holidays continue to rise as people go away as part of a large family group to make the most of spending time together – and we expect this to continue into 2024.

"Travel agents have shown why the high street is so important - from taking advantage of deals, to peace of mind and financial protection, we’re seeing a mass return to reputable travel agents. We expect to see the retail high street travel agent continue to be a huge growth area for travel in 2024."