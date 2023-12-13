Mr Lockhart completed his training with a five-partner firm in Scotland, and went on to work for a multi-national advisory in Cambridge before running his own practice in Glasgow. He has a particular interest in manufacturing and engineering, the firm said, having worked in those sectors.

At Johnston Carmichael, he will work with clients across a range of sectors, including technology and life sciences, food and drink, and financial services, and support its engineering and manufacturing offering.

The firm, which has made 13 promotions in its Glasgow office this month, said that he is also keen to work with Scotland’s growing space technology sector.

Mr Lockhart said: “I have known several people within the firm for many years and I was familiar with the positive culture that is fostered by its leaders. This gave me confidence that Johnston Carmichael would be a great place to work.

“The business is clearly striving for excellence in terms of how it works with clients and what it delivers for them. What I have seen so far is that there is huge value behind each of the sectors we focus on. It’s not just a list of industry titles but a team with deep knowledge sits behind each sector working extremely hard to ensure real value and expertise are used to deliver great results for each client.

“With my manufacturing experience, I see increased opportunities to grow that part of the business and there is also a growing space technology sector in Scotland that is of interest to the firm and something we will be exploring.”