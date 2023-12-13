The agent said the site is prominently located 10 minutes from Stirling city centre, and the former 34-room hotel "is in an ideal area to attract both commuter and tourist trade".

The building was originally constructed in the Victorian era and accommodated spa visitors. It has seen several extensions "while maintaining its original character". The property is now closed and vacant, with residential planning in place which is unfortunately due to lapse.

READ MORE: Scottish travel giant chief predicts bumper year ahead

Christie & Co said that although a change of use may be available, it is "worthwhile noting that there is a great opportunity with the right amount of investment to reinstate as a thriving boutique hotel within an affluent community".

Tony Spence, associate director at Christie & Co, who is handling the sale, said: "This is a unique opportunity to acquire a property which could be refurbished back into a boutique hotel and we are confident that this could once again thrive, with the right investment and management."

He added: "Unfortunately, the previous application for residential use is due to lapse in January 2024, however, we are optimistic that the local community would get behind the possibility of the former hotel being redeveloped for a suitable use going forward.

"We expect a high level of demand for the hotel, from local Bridge of Allan entrepreneurs as well as Scottish and international investors."

The asking price is offers over £1.5 million.