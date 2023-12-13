Eight appliances were sent to the scene. There has been no reported injuries so far.

Road closures have been put in place, with traffic diverted away from Ayr High Street.

#ServiceUpdate there’s a road closure on High Street Ayr our service's will be diverted via Millar Road,Fort Street and King Street, we will not be able to serve Ayr High Street, we're sorry for any delays, rest assured we’re trying to get to you as quickly as we can! pic.twitter.com/2jTGpGtG0Z — Stagecoach West Scotland (@StagecoachWScot) December 13, 2023

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 8.25pm on Tuesday, December 12 to reports of a building on fire at High Street, Ayr.

“Operations Control mobilised six fire appliances and two height vehicles to a fire affecting a commercial property.

“One fire appliance is currently still at the scene and firefighters are dampening down hot spots.

“There are no reported casualties at this time.”

The blaze comes less than three months after a major fire caused significant damage to the former Station Hotel building a short distance away.

Three teenagers were arrested in connection with the Station Hotel blaze, which happened on September 25.