Firefighters were called out to reports of a major blaze in the centre of Ayr.
Crews were called to Ayr High Street on Tuesday night after receiving calls from members of the public.
Eight appliances were sent to the scene. There has been no reported injuries so far.
Road closures have been put in place, with traffic diverted away from Ayr High Street.
#ServiceUpdate there’s a road closure on High Street Ayr our service's will be diverted via Millar Road,Fort Street and King Street, we will not be able to serve Ayr High Street, we're sorry for any delays, rest assured we’re trying to get to you as quickly as we can! pic.twitter.com/2jTGpGtG0Z— Stagecoach West Scotland (@StagecoachWScot) December 13, 2023
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 8.25pm on Tuesday, December 12 to reports of a building on fire at High Street, Ayr.
“Operations Control mobilised six fire appliances and two height vehicles to a fire affecting a commercial property.
“One fire appliance is currently still at the scene and firefighters are dampening down hot spots.
“There are no reported casualties at this time.”
The blaze comes less than three months after a major fire caused significant damage to the former Station Hotel building a short distance away.
Three teenagers were arrested in connection with the Station Hotel blaze, which happened on September 25.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here