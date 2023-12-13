Firefighters were called out to reports of a major blaze in the centre of Ayr.

Crews were called to Ayr High Street on Tuesday night after receiving calls from members of the public.

Eight appliances were sent to the scene. There has been no reported injuries so far.

Road closures have been put in place, with traffic diverted away from Ayr High Street.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 8.25pm on Tuesday, December 12 to reports of a building on fire at High Street, Ayr.

“Operations Control mobilised six fire appliances and two height vehicles to a fire affecting a commercial property.

“One fire appliance is currently still at the scene and firefighters are dampening down hot spots.

“There are no reported casualties at this time.”

The blaze comes less than three months after a major fire caused significant damage to the former Station Hotel building a short distance away.

Three teenagers were arrested in connection with the Station Hotel blaze, which happened on September 25.