THE role work-based learning can play in addressing gender imbalances in the workplace was highlighted as part of a project taking place in Shetland.

‘Try Something Different: Be a Modern Apprentice for a Day’ offered 11 S3 and S4 pupils from schools across the islands hands-on experience in sectors they wouldn’t normally consider.

Through the project, female students gained experience in an area of STEM such as Engineering, Automotive or Construction, and male pupils got to try Social Care and Childcare.

Any individuals who applied who don’t identify as either male or female were given the opportunity to choose what they would like to experience from the range of options.

Pupils also got the chance to practice applying for a job as well as getting help to prepare for future job applications.

The programme was targeted at addressing and breaking down gender stereotypes within work environments, as evidence shows there is clear gender segregation in some of the major Modern Apprenticeship sectors such as STEM, Social Services and Business Administration.

In 2021-2022, in all STEM sectors only 10.8 per cent of apprentices were females.

In contrast, in Construction and related Modern Apprenticeships 97.3 per cent of apprentices were males. In Social Services and Childcare sectors only approximately 10 per cent of apprenticeships were taken up by males.

The event took place last month to help mark Scottish Careers Week. The initiative was led by UHI Shetland, supported by Skills Development Scotland (SDS), Shetland Islands Council and Developing the Young Workforce (DYW) Shetland.

This is the third time a similar activity has been delivered in Shetland, which currently has 357 apprentices working with employers across the region.

Kevin Briggs, Head of Student Experience from UHI Shetland, said: “We are delighted to launch this initiative to school pupils again this year following a hiatus during the pandemic which stalled the momentum.

“Looking at our cohort of apprentices, places are still being filled according to stereotype and we would like to challenge the perception for all ages that occupational areas are restricted by gender but that they are open to all. Sometimes, it is not easy for individuals to enter a workplace that is dominated by a single sex, but we have to start somewhere.

“It is important to help instigate the conversation and for people to be comfortable in their skin to try something that may go against the grain. We welcome the support of SDS, DYW, Shetland Islands Council and the schools so that Shetland pupils get the chance to take up these opportunities.”

Through the project, the pupils experienced opportunities that are available as Modern Apprenticeships through local employer, Shetland Islands Council.

Corporate Services manager Jackie Watt from Shetland Council said: “Occupational segregation is still an issue in some areas of the Council. Having a diverse workforce is a positive thing – people are more productive and creative, and it means the Council has a bigger application pool for our ‘hard to fill’ jobs.

“This programme is a chance to do something pro-active, giving pupils the chance to experience the workplace, speak to our current apprentices and understand what careers are available in the Council.

“It’s a great way, following the disruption of COVID, to help young people make more informed and alternative career choices. We really hope the young people taking part enjoyed their day and will feel inspired to become our workforce of the future.”

Pupils who gained experience on the initiative were from Anderson High School, Brae High School, Whalsay Junior High School, Sandwick Junior High School and Baltasound Junior High School.

The DYW Co-ordinator for Shetland schools Nina Elisabeth Høgmo said: “It is vital that young people get real work-related experiences while they are still in school and through Trying Something Different, young people are able to increase their understanding of what it is like to be a Modern Apprentice a real workplace.”

SDS works in partnership with equality groups and other partners across Scotland to support employers to be more inclusive in their recruitment.

SDS Career Information Advice and Guidance Team Leader for the North Marie Leask said: “The project is helping to challenge perceptions about the workplace and gender stereotypes with young people, by letting them see the opportunities available through work-based learning.”

Youngsters build confidence with drone training

MORE than 5000 pupils from across Scotland have benefitted from a new classroom session looking at how technology is transforming the construction industry.

Developed in partnership with Balfour Beatty, Skills Development Scotland’s Drones in Construction gives pupils experience of flying a drone. It connects the learning with skills required for new and emerging careers within the construction sector.

Schools across the country can book these free sessions and work with expert advisers from Skills Development Scotland’s My World of Work Live team.

Linda Innes, who manages My World of Work Live, said: “Our aim is to bring careers to life within the classroom and get young people thinking about where their future career might take them.

“All of our sessions are created with industry and designed to be hands on, giving learners a practical experience that lets them learn something new and have a lot of fun doing it.

“The Drones in Construction session is a brilliant example of inspiring young people with new technology and showing job roles and industries they might never have previously considered.”

Drones are used by the construction industry in site analysis, planning and design, asset inventory and project reporting.

Alan Dykes, Chief Engineering Surveyor and Drones Lead at Balfour Beatty, said: “We are delighted to have partnered with Skills Development Scotland to develop these innovative workshops, allowing students to experience piloting a drone first hand.

“We hope that the workshops will encourage and inspire young people across Scotland to consider a future in the construction and infrastructure industry and highlight how these technologies are opening the doors to new, diverse and exciting career pathways.”

The 5000-pupil milestone was marked with a day of sessions at Culloden Academy, which included members of Balfour Beatty’s drones team.

James Vance, Head Teacher at the school, said: “Drones will be applicable in lots of our subjects so for pupils to use them, and get the chance to talk to people working with them, gives an increased relevance and credibility to their classroom lessons.

“Young people want to know there’s practical application to what we’re talking about, so to see a real person in that job and hear them talk about their experiences, it means pupils can start to map out from where they are to where that person is – it really inspires them.”

Elaine Ellis, SDS’s skills planning manager for construction, said: “Construction is an important sector to Scotland’s economy, but it is also a sector that impacts on our day-to-day quality of life as it creates and improves our built environment. It also has a major role to play in Scotland’s drive to net zero.

“There are many diverse employment opportunities across the sector, with routes in ranging from apprenticeships, direct entry jobs as well as the college and university sector, and we know that those job numbers will continue to grow. Construction is a career with lots of opportunities and potential to make a difference.”

To find out more and book a session go to myworldofwork.co.uk/educators/live-inspiring-activities